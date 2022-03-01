ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How Psychedelics Will Impact Mainstream Product Development

By Jayme Cyk
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHXyI_0eS12EOk00

Click here to read the full article.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy is revolutionizing mental health, helping patients heal from depression, anxiety, PTSD, and even eating disorders and quitting smoking. So how does that trickle down to mainstream beauty and wellness product development?

In 2020, Oregon passed Measure 109, allowing adults 21 and over to use psilocybin mushrooms in supervised and licensed therapy sessions. Analysts predict it won’t be long before other states follow suit. Already, both psychedelic-assisted therapy with psychedelics like psilocybin, ketamine and MDMA, and microdosing, ingesting trace amounts of psilocybin, are being embraced by universities, wellness centers and venture funds with interest especially high among Gen Z and Millennials.

More from WWD

“The idea of microdosing has become well-known among Gen Z and Millennials and, in many ways, is already accepted by these generations even if laws haven’t caught up,” said MaryLeigh Bliss, chief content officer at YPulse. She added that 68 percent of young people have heard of microdosing and 52 percent say that they’re interested in trying microdosing like LSD or magic mushrooms if it helps their mental health or overall wellness.

In the last couple of years, health centers like Field Trip, Mindbloom and a slew of others have popped up, where therapists utilize psychedelics as a catalyst for self-discovery and healing.

According to Field Trip, which has an array of locations across the U.S., Canada and Europe, their clients go from severe depression to mild depression and from severe anxiety to mild anxiety, following a treatment program, usually four or so ketamine-assisted therapy sessions. “Psychedelics tend to be rapid-onset antidepressants,” said Ronan Levy, executive chairman of Field Trip. “Within about 45 minutes of administration, people feel better because there’s a large serotonin release. They often report going back and revisiting or re-experiencing past traumas and get to look at them from a new lens, with a degree of objectivity.”

Levy said that ketamine, psilocybin and most of the classic psychedelics create “neuroplasticity.”

“So your brain starts growing new neural synapses,” he said. “During that window, usually for about a week or two after a psychedelic experience, people are able to adopt new habits, new perspectives and new outlooks.”

Levy added that the next generation of psychedelic-assisted therapies will evolve via technology as more people are looking at ways the body responds to certain types of music and sounds and how they can be used to enhance a psychedelic experience or even induce a psychedelic experience without any drugs.

While he doesn’t envision psychedelics to be sitting on the shelves at Sephora, Levy believes the evolution of psychedelics will look similar to Planet 13 in Las Vegas. “It’s the world’s largest cannabis dispensary with a restaurant. I foresee a world where there will be psychedelic spas that will have training and licensing requirements. It would be like a cannabis dispensary. Not in terms of physical layout, but with certain safety and security protocols in place.”

Mindbloom, which is based in New York, facilitates at-home ketamine therapy via telemedicine. The platform has more than 200 providers and treatments cost $110 to $190 per session. “Much of the psychedelic medicine market is focused on developing new compounds and bringing psychedelic medicines to market,” said Dylan Beynon, founder and chief executive officer of Mindbloom. “For example, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, or MAPS, is in phase three trials of MDMA for the treatment of PTSD — the final phase of research required for FDA approval. As more of these medicines are approved in the next decade, patients will benefit from a broader array of treatments available to suit their particular needs.”

Venture capital is being poured into psychedelic treatments and funds are being built to support the burgeoning category. “In terms of beauty or consumer products, this is a very exciting time because the possibilities are literally endless,” said Jennifer Pereira, founder of The Bloom Fund. “The minute that female innovators grasp the market potential, we’re going to start to see a lot more. Microdosing is probably the next big medicinal revolution of our generation. Can you microdose and still be fully sober? The answer is yes and no. This is where it goes beyond legality. It comes down to user safety. And we don’t have a way of ensuring that the consumer can stay safe even at trace amounts because each person’s chemistry is so individual.”

Pereira noted that she would love to see a fungi face cream infused with psilocybin that is easily absorbed and could be healing from the inside out. “I’d like to see a dispensary model like cannabis so that there is regulation and control and more care and intention with distribution,” she added. “The ultimate and best would be a wellness center with specific protocols.”

Similarly, Delphi, a fund with a vision to invest in founders who are changing the face of regenerative farming and holistic health, is raising $50 million to fund companies, both in developing new therapies, care delivery and how medicine gets to people.

“If you asked us 12 months ago what the future of consumer or recreational psychedelics would be, we would’ve said, that’s easily five years away before we can even have a conversation about access to microdose, macrodose products or general access to psychedelics,” said Pip Deely, general partner at Delphi VC, whose cofounder is Kalika Farmer. “We’re interested to see how new products come onto market in places that are decriminalized because when there’s decriminalization it opens the market to grow and experiment. It’s still pretty murky about how commercial ventures are going to be handled.”

That’s beginning to change, though, Deely said. “But in the gray market, we’ve seen an amazing explosion of new product development. People are using regulatory loopholes to bring products to market using Instagram and social media to reach an audience directly,” Deely noted. “The product innovation here is enormous and it owes a lot to what we’ve seen in cannabis.”

To that end, Canadian microdose brand, Kind Stranger, is able to ship within Canada, given that market is a bit gray. Additionally, functional mushroom brands that use non-psychoactive mushrooms like chaga and reishi, among others, are excited about the future of psychedelics and are keen to explore the category when it becomes legal.

SuperMush, a functional mushroom brand that sells daily mouth sprays for immunity, energy and mood, just formed the paperwork to start a nonprofit focused on psilocybin and microdosing in hopes of having an impact on public policy. “We hope to reframe a lot of the microdosing supplements out there as wellness supplements,” said Alli Schaper, cofounder of SuperMush. “Right now how public policy is being shaped, a lot of people think that psychedelics are going to become legalized for consumer use. That’s not the path. It’s only macrodoses at service centers. So we’re starting this microdosing collective to raise awareness and education specifically around microdosing.”

Another brand interested in psychedelics is Troop, a gummy wellness brand blended with six different functional mushrooms, including lion’s mane, reishi, chaga, cordyceps and turkey tail. “A huge theme of Troop is demystifying mushrooms,” said cofounder Jake Mellman. “We want to make mushrooms approachable as a whole. When we say we have a mushroom gummy, consumers automatically ask us, are we going to trip? We want to show people that these mushrooms are not evil and that you can approach mushrooms in a fun and friendly way. We believe that will also lead to curiosity and more understanding of the psychedelic side as well.”

YPulse’s data shows that Gen Z and Millennials would be interested in products infused with microdoses of psychedelics. In fact, 36 percent said they would be interested in gummies or candy with a tiny amount of a psychedelic drug as an ingredient, nearly the same number who say they’re interested in CBD gummies.

Jamaica is a hot spot for consumers to flock to try psychedelics and several universities like the University of the West Indies and the University of Technology are getting involved with clinical trials and the development of products. “Jamaica is ahead of the game in that the government has taken the position of supporting the development of products and making it legal,” said Terri Smith, CEO of Wake Network. “You can participate in everything from digesting wet mushrooms to dried mushrooms in capsules to making products or putting it in food. As long as you’ve done all the registrations, you don’t have to hide it.”

Smith added that there are a lot of people looking at different ways of blending psilocybin mushrooms and psychedelics with other types of medicinal mushrooms. She even noted that face masks are underway. “There is a very important role in the psilocybin industry for women,” Smith said. “As women, we need to make sure that we stake our place in this new industry. It’s not easy when you are a woman of color or a young woman because, as usual, the dominant players are the guys that are coming with cannabis startup money.”

Meanwhile, it’s estimated that the U.S. spends about $250 billion a year on mental health treatments and ancillary services. “The impact of what we’re seeing right now with psychedelics is significant,” added Levy. “The psychedelic renaissance that we’re experiencing right now is going to be the most impactful social and cultural force of the next 30 to 50 years.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Tory Burch Receives Retail Excellence Award From Wharton’s Baker Retailing Center

Click here to read the full article. Tory Burch was honored with the inaugural Retail Excellence Award from the Wharton School’s Jay H. Baker Retailing Center on Monday night, in recognition of her industry leadership in supporting female entrepreneurs. Held at the Rainbow Room in New York, guests included Jay Baker, retired president and director of Kohl’s Corp.; Jeff Raider, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Harry’s; Todd Kahn, CEO of Coach; Laurent Claquin, head of Kering Americas; Debra Perelman, CEO of Revlon; Ryan Breslow, founder and executive chairman of Bolt; Jill Granoff, managing partner, Eurazeo; Steven Sadove, former chairman and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Demsey to Exit Estée Lauder Following Racist Meme Instagram Post

Click here to read the full article. The Estée Lauder Cos. executive vice president John Demsey is out, effective this week.  Lauder asked Demsey to leave the business after he posted a meme on Instagram that contained a racial slur and joke about COVID-19. “Mr. Demsey was informed he must leave the company, and he will retire, effective March 4, 2022,” Lauder said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Executive chairman William P. Lauder and chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda...
BUSINESS
WWD

In the Studio With Fine Jewelry Brand Akaila Reid

Click here to read the full article. The first thing of note when entering Akaila Johnson’s workspace is a custom-built bubblegum pink safe. “When they delivered it, they said it was the only pink safe they had ever made” she said. “If I have to have a safe, it might as well look good.”More from WWD31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedAsian Stars Rain, Zhang Ziyi Celebrate Nirav Modi's New Flagship StoreRashida Jones, Iconery Partner on Jewelry Collection The safe is a sneak peek into the fine jewelry designer’s aesthetic and vibrancy. She describes her creations as “colorful, whimsical, feminine but not...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
biospace.com

Infusion Clinics are Key to Preparing Psychedelics for the Healthcare System

A scientist peers into a microscope in an Eleusis lab/courtesy Eleusis. Psychedelics therapies – serotonin 2 A receptor agonists – trying to enter mainstream medicine for depression and as anti-inflammatory or neuroprotective treatments. At Eleusis, “We’re focused on how to make investigational psychedelic therapies compatible with the current...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Psych Centra

What to Know Before Trying Psychedelics for the First Time

With psychedelics, education and preparation can make a difference in having a positive healing experience. Psychedelics are psychoactive substances that induce altered states of consciousness. They can change the way you think, feel, act, and see in the short and long term. In addition to centuries of anecdotal evidence, new...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

Why smoking weed feels different as you get older

Throughout my 20s, I tried weed only a handful of times. I experimented with different strains, from indica to sativa and different forms, from joints to edibles. All of them would send me into a paranoid thought-loop. Then, at age 29, I tried a low-THC strain, knowing it might be...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Drugs#Psychedelic Therapy#Product Innovation#Psychedelic Experience#Ptsd#Mdma#Microdosing#The Beauty Transformation#Millennials#Lsd#Field Trip
WebMD

Too Much Marijuana Can Make You Unpleasantly, Dangerously Sick

Feb. 11, 2022 -- At the center of the emerging science on the unintended consequences of daily long-term use of marijuana lies a paradox. For years, medical marijuana has been used to ease nausea from cancer chemotherapy and GI conditions. Now, with greater legalization comes growing awareness that chronic use of marijuana -- also known as cannabis -- can trigger a condition where, ironically, a person has hard-to-control vomiting and nausea.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Instagram
Medical News Today

What are the best cannabis strains for chronic pain?

Medical cannabis is an increasingly popular alternative to traditional pain-relieving medications, including opioids. Cannabis may ease certain types of chronic pain, including pain resulting from nerve damage and inflammation. Today, chronic pain affects more people than cancer, heart disease, and diabetes combined. Chronic pain is the most common cause of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
Wyoming News

Millions of Americans Are Taking Risky Opioid/Sedative Combo

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of American adults take a potentially deadly duo of prescription opioid painkillers and sedatives at the same time, researchers warn. The side effects of concurrent use of opioids and sedatives such as benzodiazepines (such as Xanax or Valium) may be even stronger in people who are also prescribed other types of sedatives or anxiety medications, the new research shows. To assess the...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Why Vaping Weed Provides A Different High Than Smoking

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Ever since the popularity of vaping cannabis began...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
WWD

WWD

19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy