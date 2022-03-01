ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Tyler, the Creator Releasing Golf Wang x Converse Chuck 70 ‘Python’

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, the Creator and Converse will come together once again and will add snakeskin to the Golf Wang Chuck 70 Python. This Converse Chuck 70 Low comes dressed in your choice...

www.sneakerfiles.com

sneakernews.com

Dark Teal And Salmon Cover This Air Jordan 1 Mid

While not made part of its Spring 2022 retro collection, Jordan Brand has unveiled handfuls of Air Jordan 1 Mid pairs over the last 52 days that suggest the model will be a big focus of the brand’s mid-year plans. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a summer-ready dark teal and salmon-like color combination.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Nike Gives Converse’s Chuck Taylor Sneakers an Adaptive Makeover

Click here to read the full article. The hands-free Chuck Taylors bring Nike’s FlyEase technology to its Converse brand for the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBarron's 'Most Sustainable' List Suggests It Pays to Care About ESGFrom Gucci to Ugg to Nike, Next-Gen Materials Gaining GroundJust Succ It: Nike Pressures Small Biz on Name ChangeBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike and Converse Foster Inclusivity With the New Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase Sneaker

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Converse gets a new Nike upgrade. The brand unveiled a new shoe silhouette that features the distinct characteristics of the Chuck Taylor All-Star sneaker paired with Nike’s FlyEase technology. The Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase features a modified heel tab and the heel overlay for easy accessibility when it comes to taking the shoes on or off. They also have a FlyEase cage on the heel flexes that helps the wearer put...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Converse Com
sneakernews.com

Rick Owens And Converse Continue The DRKSTAR Chuck 70 With New Options

Rick Owens and Converse brought runway to retail with the transformed TURBODRK collection of Chuck Taylors, redefining the silhouette with overblown toe-caps and bumpers around the sole. Later, the DRKSTAR Chuck 70 offered a more toned-down look, with classically rounded toe-caps achieving more of a pragmatic wearability. Today, the brand officially announces the next commercial drops for this collaboration, flipping the colors of the previous November 2021 launch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal” Releases Tomorrow

All-Star Weekend is very nearly here, and among Jordan Brand’s contribution is the long-anticipated Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal.”. In palette, the pair bears a very close resemblance to the same-named Air Jordan 7 from 1992, albeit with touches true to MJ’s third signature. Among them, the Elephant Print is surely the most noteworthy feature, as it dresses the toe, eye stay, and heel with bolder, more pronounced cracks. A white tumbled leather, then, constructs the shoe’s upper, while the colorway’s focal “Cardinal Red” and “Light Curry” outfit the accents adjacent.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Gets Into The Halloween Spirit

Only 51 days have transpired since the start of the new year, but NIKE, Inc. has already unveiled (either directly or indirectly) dozens of sneakers prepped for the end of 2022. Recently, an orange and black-colored Air Jordan 1 Mid has surfaced, leading spectators to believe the company’s Halloween collection has already been decided upon.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol”

Teased late September before being unveiled amongst the Jumpman’s Spring 2022 line-up, the Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol” is about a month out from its official release. Recently surfaced retailer images only build up hype for the eventual debut, all while giving us a more detailed look at the simple yet clean colorway.
APPAREL
Complex

Jordan Brand Says Off-White x Air Jordan 4 ‘Bred’ Not Releasing

Among the many unreleased Off-White x Nike sneakers designed by the late Virgil Abloh is a “Bred” Air Jordan 4s first seen with a group of samples in Abloh’s 2019 “Figures of Speech” exhibit at MCA Chicago. Pairs of unconfirmed legitimacy show up from time...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“Salmon” Flair And Rainbow Graphics Share The Next Kid’s Nike Air Max 90

In the first two months of 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 has emerged in handfuls of styles despite not celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own. And while it’s been employed by the Swoosh to commemorate 35 years of Air Max technology via the “XXXV” collection, Tinker Hatfield’s 32-year-old design is also donning fresh, in-line ensembles. Case in point?: A kid’s-exclusive “White/Salmon” outfit complete with rainbow graphics on the tongue.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Pairs Up The Gold/Silver Dunks With A Matching Air Max 90

With the first month of 2022 out of the way, NIKE, Inc. has begun revealing droves of new footwear products created under thematic banner. For its latest proposition, the North American conglomerate has unveiled a Nike Air Max 90 covered in hits of metallic silver and gold. Following up a...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Nike’s first Drake NOCTA sneaker finally drops soon

As long as the wait may have seemed for Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, anticipation for The Boy’s first original Nike sneaker has gone on even longer. The mysterious silhouette first appeared in his “Laugh Now Cry Later” video back in 2020, which was something of a field trip to the Nike campus, and now it’s at last slated for a release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 6 ‘University Blue’ Surprisingly Releases on SNKRS

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand quietly released the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” yesterday and sizes for the latest style sold out quickly upon launch. For fans who missed out on acquiring a pair, sizes are available on the resale market. On StockX, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” at the time of publication is $350 for men’s sizes 7.5 and 8 and the highest bid is $$396 for a men’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Mismatched Animal Prints Takeover The Latest Women’s Nike Air Max 90 SE

The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t celebrating an individual milestone throughout 2022, but it is helping the Swoosh celebrate 35 years of the revolutionary visible Air technology it features. Ahead of springtime and March 26th’s expected Air Max Day event campaign, Tinker Hatfield’s ever-popular design has emerged in mismatched animal prints.
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

Nike’s next Ambush collab is a retro Air Adjust Force sneaker

After debuting a number of collaborations with Nike last year, Ambush is back for more. The streetwear label, run by designer Yoon Ahn, is revamping a sportswear model from the Swoosh’s archives — directly contrasting its past work on popular silhouettes like the Dunk and Converse Chuck 70.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Tortoise Shell Frame Wraps This Upcoming Nike Air Huarache

If you weren’t aware, 2021 was the Air Huarache‘s 30th anniversary. And we wouldn’t blame you for not knowing, as Nike didn’t quite celebrate it like they did the Air Max 90 the year prior. 2022, though, is slowly making up for things, as the shoe has been revealed in refreshing colorways such as the “Yin-and-Yang,” “Mowabb,” and the newly unveiled “Tortoise Shell.”
APPAREL

