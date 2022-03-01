ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seraphim 210mm modules pass TUV SUD high-grade hailstone impact test

By Seraphim
Due to global climate change, there is a tendency for an increasing number of extreme weather events, such as hail storms, which can affect the PV modules used for outdoor power-generating devices. Under such circumstances, a hailstone impact test is commonly introduced to ensure the safety and performance of...

Phys.org

Improved fuel cell performance using semiconductor manufacturing technology

A research team in Korea has synthesized metal nanoparticles that can drastically improve the performance of hydrogen fuel cell catalysts by using semiconductor manufacturing technology. The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) announced that the research team led by Dr. Sung Jong Yoo of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Research Center has succeeded in synthesizing nanoparticles by a physical method rather than the existing chemical reactions by using the sputtering technology, which is a thin metal film deposition technology used in semiconductor manufacturing.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

High-temperature analysis of optical coupling using AlGaAs/GaAs LEDs for high-density integrated power modules

A low-temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC)-based optocoupler design is demonstrated as a possible solution for optical isolation in high-density integrated power modules. The design and fabrication of LTCC based package are discussed. Commercially available aluminum gallium arsenide/gallium arsenide (AlGaAs/GaAs) double heterostructure is used both as emitter and photodetector in the proposed optocoupler. A detailed study on the electroluminescence and spectral response of the AlGaAs/GaAs structure is conducted at elevated temperatures. The material figure of merit parameter, D*, is calculated in the temperature range 77"“800Â K. The fabricated optocoupler is tested at elevated temperatures, and the results are presented.
ENGINEERING
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Sud#Modules#Tuv Sud#The Iec Standard
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
Grist

This iron and water battery could power a more renewable grid

This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity. Grist reporter Jesse Nichols traveled to a factory in Oregon, that’s building a new type of battery. Sitting in a row outside of the factory, these giant batteries are the size of freight containers. Powered by vats of iron and saltwater, they’re called iron flow batteries. And they’re part of a wave of cleantech inventions designed to store energy from the sun and the wind, and solve a problem that has stumped the energy world for more than 150 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Researchers develop large-field-of-view and high-resolution two-photon microscope

Two-photon microscopy (TPM) enables the observation of cellular and subcellular dynamics and functions in deep nervous tissues, providing critical in situ and in vivo information for understanding neurological mechanisms. However, conventional TPM retains cellular resolution imaging over only a restricted field-of-view (FOV), usually 0.5 × 0.5 mm2, depending on the...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Penn State Scientists Make New Screening System for Clean Renewable Hydrogen Power

According to Penn State scientists, a novel, extremely sensitive technique for detecting hydrogen gas generation might play an essential role in the fight to develop hydrogen as an ecologically benign and cost-effective alternative to fossil fuels. Hydrogen power for renewable energy. As per ScienceDaily, Venkatraman Gopalan, professor of materials science...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
technologynetworks.com

SPT Labtech Paves the Way for a New Era of Genomics Liquid Handling

SPT Labtech, a global leader in the design and development of automated instrumentation and consumables for life science applications, has announced the launch of firefly®, an innovative liquid handling platform for next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation. Paving the way for a new era of genomics laboratory automation, firefly transforms...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Laser-based ultrasound interrogation of surface and sub-surface features in advanced manufacturing materials

Structures formed by advanced manufacturing methods increasingly require nondestructive characterization to enable efficient fabrication and to ensure performance targets are met. This is especially important for aerospace, military, and high precision applications. Surface acoustic waves (SAW) generated by laser-based ultrasound can detect surface and sub-surface defects relevant for a broad range of advanced manufacturing processes, including laser powder bed fusion (LPBF). In particular, an all-optical SAW generation and detection configuration can effectively interrogate laser melt lines. Here we report on scattered acoustic energy from melt lines, voids, and surface features. Sub-surface voids are also characterized using X-ray Computed Tomography (CT). High resolution CT results are presented and compared with SAW measurements. Finite difference simulations inform experimental measurements and analysis.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

A deep learning model for molecular label transfer that enables cancer cell identification from histopathology images

Deep-learning classification systems have the potential to improve cancer diagnosis. However, development of these computational approaches so far depends on prior pathological annotations and large training datasets. The manual annotation is low-resolution, time-consuming, highly variable and subject to observer variance. To address this issue, we developed a method, H&E Molecular neural network (HEMnet). HEMnet utilizes immunohistochemistry as an initial molecular label for cancer cells on a H&E image and trains a cancer classifier on the overlapping clinical histopathological images. Using this molecular transfer method, HEMnet successfully generated and labeled 21,939 tumor and 8782 normal tiles from ten whole-slide images for model training. After building the model, HEMnet accurately identified colorectal cancer regions, which achieved 0.84 and 0.73 of ROC AUC values compared to p53 staining and pathological annotations, respectively. Our validation study using histopathology images from TCGA samples accurately estimated tumor purity, which showed a significant correlation (regression coefficient of 0.8) with the estimation based on genomic sequencing data. Thus, HEMnet contributes to addressing two main challenges in cancer deep-learning analysis, namely the need to have a large number of images for training and the dependence on manual labeling by a pathologist. HEMnet also predicts cancer cells at a much higher resolution compared to manual histopathologic evaluation. Overall, our method provides a path towards a fully automated delineation of any type of tumor so long as there is a cancer-oriented molecular stain available for subsequent learning. Software, tutorials and interactive tools are available at:https://github.com/BiomedicalMachineLearning/HEMnet.
CANCER
Freethink

Smartphone COVID test is as accurate as PCR test

If you’re like me, then you’ve shown up at Walgreens for an appointment for a COVID test, only to find they are out of tests or even closed. You check the hospital, walk-in clinic, school, and other local pharmacies — all the usual places to get a COVID test, but it is impossible. The wait is too long, or you don’t fit the criteria for testing.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Antimicrobial resistance and population genomics of multidrug-resistant Escherichia coli in pig farms in mainland China

The expanding use of antimicrobials in livestock is an important contributor to the worldwide rapid increase in antimicrobial resistance (AMR). However, large-scale studies on AMR in livestock remain scarce. Here, we report findings from surveillance of E. coli AMR in pig farms in China in 2018"“2019. We isolated E. coli in 1,871 samples from pigs and their breeding environments, and found AMR in E. coliÂ in all provinces in mainland China. We detected multidrug-resistance in 91% isolates and found resistance to last-resort drugs including colistin, carbapenems and tigecycline. We also identified a heterogeneous group of O-serogroups and sequence types among the multidrug-resistant isolates. These isolates harbored multiple resistance genes, virulence factor-encoding genes, and putative plasmids. Our data will help to understand the current AMR profiles of pigs and provide a reference for AMR control policy formulation for livestock in China.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Solar panels used to ‘make water out of air’ and grow crops in desert

Scientists in Saudi Arabia have successfully piloted new solar technology, which is able to draw moisture from the air in sufficient quantities to grow plants, while also producing electricity.The technique works in environments including deserts, and could offer a sustainable, relatively low-cost means of improving food and water security for people living in arid environments, the researchers said.The method is based on using a water-absorbing hydrogel underneath the photovoltaic solar panels which helps them stay cool and increases their efficiency, the team said.“A fraction of the world’s population still doesn’t have access to clean water or green power, and many...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Hyperspectral sensing and AI pave new path for monitoring soil carbon

Just how much carbon is in the soil? That's a tough question to answer at large spatial scales, but understanding soil organic carbon at regional, national, or global scales could help scientists predict overall soil health, crop productivity, and even worldwide carbon cycles. Classically, researchers collect soil samples in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
technologynetworks.com

Breakthrough for Conversion of CO2 to Fuel Using Solar Energy

A research team led by Lund University in Sweden has shown how solar power can convert carbon dioxide into fuel, by using advanced materials and ultra-fast laser spectroscopy. The breakthrough could be an important piece of the puzzle in reducing the levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere in the future. The study is published in Nature Communications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

