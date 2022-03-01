ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Up

pulse2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock increased by 7.48% in the most recent trading session. This is why. The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock increased by 7.48% in the most recent trading session and...

pulse2.com

Fortune

Elon Musk laughed at the idea that Tesla’s German Gigafactory would use too much water. Now it’s a main reason why the plant isn’t open

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When Elon Musk was asked last year whether the factory Tesla Inc. was constructing in Germany would deplete the area’s water supply, he broke out in bellowing laughter and called the notion “completely wrong.”
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Hydrogen Tech Unable To Compete Against Battery-Powered Electric Trucks: Tesla Semi To Rule

According to a study published by the prestigious journal Nature, the rapid advances in the field of batteries and fast charging could cause the hydrogen fuel cell to fall behind not only in the passenger car sector, but also in areas such as heavy-duty transportation, where up until now it seemed – and many claimed – that they would be better than BEV trucks, like the Tesla Semi.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Major Carmaker Admits Costs Of Building EVs Are Way Too High

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has been very vocal about the future of the company's brands and the industry's shift to electrification. Already we have seen the results of his leadership with the imminent arrival of crucial electric cars such as the Ram 1500 EV and a fleet of products from Chrysler. Over in Europe, cars such as the Fiat 500e are already laying the groundwork for the group's global electrified network.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

4 Electric Vehicles Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Growing global acceptance makes EV stocks ones to hold onto for years. Patient investors should be handsomely rewarded by the long-term growth potential of this quartet. Electric cars have become so commonplace that it's hard to still view them as a technology that's only still getting its bearings. For much of their existence they've needed government assistance through tax credits to drum up demand from car buyers, and in some instances that's still the case with the federal government still handing out up to $7,500 in credits for purchases.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Electric Liftgates Now Available For Tesla Model 3; There Is A Catch

Tesla China is the first in the Tesla family to offer customers an electric opening mechanism for the liftgate of the Model 3, though only available in China at the moment. An electric liftgate is certainly a 21st century feature: the very fact of being able to open the tailgate without any physical effort is obviously very convenient for everybody, although in some models it does not make much sense. Tesla offers the automatic gate in its entire range of models, including the Tesla Model 3, although this has not always been the case. Many customers have complained about having to spend energy opening the small trunk lid, so Tesla has developed an electrical system that is currently only available in the China market.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car with the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
CNET

Best electric cars and EVs for 2022

If you're ready to shop electric cars, you're in the right place. Our editors have driven nearly every new EV that's currently on sale, and we'd love to help steer you in the right direction. After all, it's not just Tesla selling EVs these days. There are various kinds of electric cars, and some may suit you better than others. But how are you supposed to choose the best one?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
topgear.com

Top Gear Tested: the Tesla Model Y

Turn on Javascript to watch the video. At last, it’s the Tesla Model Y. You lucky Americans have been able to buy one of these for a couple of years, but only now has Tesla finally managed to get its taller, crossover sibling to the rapid-selling Model 3 into Europe. Must’ve been a heck of a queue at passport control.
CARS
Fortune

At long last, Tesla’s German car factory might finally open

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Tesla might be only weeks away from building its first electric cars at its newest assembly plant, situated just outside Berlin. Shares in the EV manufacturer surged...
BUSINESS
Miami Herald

Elon Musk Has News That Will Delight Tesla Fans

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has relocated its headquarters from Fremont, California to Austin, Texas. Elon Musk, its charismatic and whimsical CEO is also now domiciled there. In a few weeks, Texas and Austin, in particular, should undoubtedly adorn themselves with the colors of Tesla and above all display its logo, which is in the form of a capital T.
FREMONT, CA
CarBuzz.com

3G Shutdown Will Leave Some EV Owners With Nowhere To Charge In Public

We live in a highly globalized world where technology ties entire economies and societies together. This interconnectedness has allowed humankind to flourish in ways we never thought possible, but as the rate of advancement increases, some critical systems and infrastructure are being left vulnerable. Most major 3G cellular networks are being shut down in 2022; while to many this might not seem like a big deal, it turns out that 3G networks play a critical role in the running of EV charging stations across the country, and some of the first fatalities have already started to surface.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

8 Cool Electric Cars You've Never Heard Of

Given the tone and veracity of media coverage of electric vehicles over the past couple of years, it would be easy to believe nobody had thought of EVs before and that Elon Musk had conjured the electric car from his backside to save the world. The truth is that some of the first cars were powered by batteries, and EVs first became popular around the turn of the 20th century, but it was the electric starter motor that effectively killed the electric car for mass consumers along with the cheap cost of Ford's Model T. However, automakers have constantly been looking at the viability of contemporary technology for cars charging from the electric grid as a replacement for gasoline power. These are just some that history shouldn't forget.
CARS

