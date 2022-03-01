Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Up

Tesla China is the first in the Tesla family to offer customers an electric opening mechanism for the liftgate of the Model 3, though only available in China at the moment. An electric liftgate is certainly a 21st century feature: the very fact of being able to open the tailgate without any physical effort is obviously very convenient for everybody, although in some models it does not make much sense. Tesla offers the automatic gate in its entire range of models, including the Tesla Model 3, although this has not always been the case. Many customers have complained about having to spend energy opening the small trunk lid, so Tesla has developed an electrical system that is currently only available in the China market.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO