Ambarella (AMBA) Stock: Why Its Trending After Hours

Shares of Perrigo Co. PRGO, +3.91% gained 2.7% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the drug maker beat on earnings expectations for the final three months of the year. Perrigo had net income of $32.1 million, or 24 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. It reported a loss of $52.2 million, or 39 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 60 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 56 cents. Perrigo said revenue jumped 4.9% to $1.10 billion in the fourth quarter of the year, driven by higher sales during the cough and cold season and in its nutrition and skincare businesses. That's up from $1.05 billion in the final three months of 2020. The FactSet consensus was $1.1 billion. Perrigo's stock is down 15.9% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO