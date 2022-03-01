ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Ambarella (AMBA) Stock: Why Its Trending After Hours

pulse2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) stock was trending after hours in the most recent trading session. This is why. The Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA)...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dollar Tree has an average price target of $173.8 with a high of $181.00 and a low of $162.00.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Hours#Stock#Ambarella Inc Lrb
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. 22nd Century Group, Inc....
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of AutoZone's Earnings

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AutoZone will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $17.79. AutoZone bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: ChemoCentryx Q4 Earnings

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChemoCentryx missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.5. Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Salesforce, Ford, Nordstrom and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Nordstrom — The retail stock spiked 30.5% in premarket trading after the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Nordstrom reported earnings of $1.23 per share versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.02 expected. Revenue also topped expectations. The retailer highlighted improvements in its off-price business, Nordstrom Rack.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Establishment Labs Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Establishment Labs Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 78.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was up $8.35 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Zoom Video Shares Fall As Analysts Cut Price Targets Post Q4

Analysts slashed their price targets on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) post Q4 results. Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Nikam lowered the price target on Zoom to $155 from $280 (16.9% upside) and kept a Hold. The analyst reduced fiscal 2023 estimates by 2%-3% post the Q4 results. Nikam believes...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Krystal Biotech Q4 Earnings

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Krystal Biotech missed estimated earnings by 28.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

L.B. Foster: Q4 Earnings Insights

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. L.B. Foster missed estimated earnings by 115.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $2.61 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nordstrom Soars After Hours: What To Know About Q4 Earnings

Retailer Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN) reported financial results after market close Tuesday. Here are the highlights. What Happened: Nordstrom reported fourth-quarter sales of $4.38 billion, up 23% year-over-year, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion according to Benzinga Pro. Full fiscal year net sales of $14.4 billion were up 38% year-over-year.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: AppFolio Q4 Earnings

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AppFolio missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $23.17 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ferroglobe Earnings Preview

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ferroglobe will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31. Ferroglobe bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Perrigo's stock gains 2.7% on fourth-quarter earnings

Shares of Perrigo Co. PRGO, +3.91% gained 2.7% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the drug maker beat on earnings expectations for the final three months of the year. Perrigo had net income of $32.1 million, or 24 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. It reported a loss of $52.2 million, or 39 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 60 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 56 cents. Perrigo said revenue jumped 4.9% to $1.10 billion in the fourth quarter of the year, driven by higher sales during the cough and cold season and in its nutrition and skincare businesses. That's up from $1.05 billion in the final three months of 2020. The FactSet consensus was $1.1 billion. Perrigo's stock is down 15.9% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How AMC Entertainment's Stock Looks Heading Into Q4 Earnings: Charting The Path Ahead

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) was trading down over 3% on Tuesday as the company heads into its fourth-quarter earnings print after the close. When AMC printed its third-quarter results on Nov. 8, the stock closed down 11.38% the following day and continued in the steep downtrend, which has brought the stock down over 74% from its June 2, 2021 all-time high of $72.62.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares increased by 60.24% to $3.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 75.3 million shares, making up 3579.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $294.3 million. GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock increased by...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy