Lucid Motors (LCID) Stock: Why Its Trending After Hours

pulse2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is trending after hours in the most recent trading session. This is why. The Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is trending after hours in the most recent trading session. And the company stock price fell by 14.49% in the most recent trading...

pulse2.com

MarketRealist

Is Bill Gates Selling Stock? World Shifts From COVID-19 Pandemic

Many of the top billionaires in the world have a lot of their net worth based on their stock withholdings. Elon Musk has so much stock in Tesla, that he offered to sell $6 billion worth of company shares if it could end world hunger. Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates owned over 2 billion shares of Microsoft in 1998, before selling a large number of shares over the years. With a diverse investment portfolio, has Gates been selling stock recently?
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Raytheon, Block, Tesla, Foot Locker and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Defense stocks — Defense stocks rose as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continued on Monday and European countries pledged to spend more on defense. Northrop Grumman climbed 7.9%, while Raytheon Technologies gained 4.6%, and General Dynamics added 2.8%. Lockheed Martin, which was also upgraded to to outperform from peer perform by Wolfe Research, rose 6.6%.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
NPR

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.8% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
Motley Fool

Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

Rivian got some mixed news related to its planned second manufacturing facility. Nio has several growth catalysts in the works, but geopolitical news may be overshadowing things today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Fortune

We’ve just experienced one of the most mindblowing days in the history of equity markets

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Today, Thursday February 23, 2022, the day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the NASDAQ notched the biggest one day point gain, measured from the open to the close, since the comprehensive data sets started in 1971. The Gen-Xers and Gen-Z'ers who've embraced the stock market game as never before, and relish trading their picks and pans on social media, are far too young to have ever witnessed such a spectacle, and that goes for most millennials as well. This old judge has lived through some bigger percentage jumps, but nothing that remotely matches the sheer wonder of this one, given the tragic news and the market's terrified opening reaction.
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Candidate To Watch: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Tops List, EVgo, Indonesia Energy Corp And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021, with new retail traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
