Lucid Motors (LCID) Stock: Why Its Trending After Hours

Today, Thursday February 23, 2022, the day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the NASDAQ notched the biggest one day point gain, measured from the open to the close, since the comprehensive data sets started in 1971. The Gen-Xers and Gen-Z'ers who've embraced the stock market game as never before, and relish trading their picks and pans on social media, are far too young to have ever witnessed such a spectacle, and that goes for most millennials as well. This old judge has lived through some bigger percentage jumps, but nothing that remotely matches the sheer wonder of this one, given the tragic news and the market's terrified opening reaction.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO