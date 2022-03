Apple has set April 11 as the date for corporate staff to return to its offices as the company looks to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported. Citing an internal memo written by Chief Executive Tim Cook, the news outlet reported that employees would initially return to spend one day per week in the office. From there, they will spend two days per week in the office three weeks after their return and then three days by May 23.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO