Skagit County sticking with plan for how to spend ARPA money

Greater flexibility in how COVID-19 relief funds can be spent isn’t likely to change Skagit County’s plans, the county commissioners said at a meeting Monday.

The three commissioners agreed that money from the American Rescue Plan Act ought to have some connection to the pandemic.

Kayla Schott-Bresler, deputy county administrator, said a recent update to administrative rules gives counties at least $10 million in unrestricted funding, through revenue replacement.

This means that if Skagit County lost $10 million in potential revenue due to the pandemic, it could use $10 million in ARPA funding as it would use money in its general fund, she said.

“It provides a lot more flexibility to local governments,” Schott-Bresler said at the meeting.

The county was allocated about $25 million through ARPA. About $10 million has been spent, and another $9.4 million has been earmarked for specific projects.

Commissioner Ron Wesen’s priorities — such as better facilities for the county Emergency Management and Public Health departments — come from a desire to prepare for the next disaster, and those priorities don’t change with greater flexibility.

“We’ve got to be ready for the next event that happens,” he said.

These priorities are shared by commissioners Lisa Janicki and Peter Browning, who said the money should be committed to addressing impacts of the pandemic and preparing for the next emergency.

Schott-Bresler said this funding could be used to make up for a $10 million deficit in the general fund built into the 2022 county budget, or for large capital projects without solid funding sources.

Those include seismic improvements for the Skagit County Courthouse and improvements to other county buildings in downtown Mount Vernon.