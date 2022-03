It has come down to this for the Los Angeles Lakers, whose playoff chances took another big blow in the form of an embarrassing 123-95 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night. What a way to end the weekend for Lakers fans, huh — especially for those who went at it with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Trevor Ariza and got spicy responses from the same players.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO