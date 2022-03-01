ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HP (HPQ) Stock: Why Its Trending After Hours

pulse2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) stock is trending after hours in the most recent trading session. This is why. The HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) stock is trending after hours in the most recent trading session. And the company stock price fell by 2.56% after...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
NewsBreak
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.8% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
Benzinga

Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Although the Dow Jones index jumped more than 800 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Monster Beverage, Constellation Brands, Arista Networks and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Monster Beverage (MNST), Constellation Brands (STZ) – Merger talks between Monster Beverage and Constellation Brands are progressing, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Those people say an agreement between the two companies could be reached within weeks if the talks go smoothly. Constellation gained 2.2% in the premarket while Monster Beverage rallied 3.1%.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. 22nd Century Group, Inc....
Benzinga

A Preview Of AutoZone's Earnings

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AutoZone will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $17.79. AutoZone bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Recap: ChemoCentryx Q4 Earnings

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChemoCentryx missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.5. Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Salesforce, Ford, Nordstrom and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Nordstrom — The retail stock spiked 30.5% in premarket trading after the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Nordstrom reported earnings of $1.23 per share versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.02 expected. Revenue also topped expectations. The retailer highlighted improvements in its off-price business, Nordstrom Rack.
