Outdoor Warning Sirens Test

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that almost 6,000 members of Russia's invading force had been killed as Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war against Ukraine hit the one-week mark. Zelensky vowed that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine's cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that appeared to be Putin's strategy.

