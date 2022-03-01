ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

GoodRx (GDRX) Stock: Why Its Trending After Hours

pulse2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) stock is trending after hours in the most recent trading session. This is why. The GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) stock is trending...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdrx#Goodrx#After Hours#Stock
MarketWatch

GoodRx stock tumbles 30% after Q4 miss

Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. GDRX, -38.91% fell more than 30% in the extended session Monday after the health care company reported adjusted quarterly earnings below Wall Street expectations and sales also disappointed. The company said it lost $39.9 million, or 10 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $298.3 million, or 74 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, GoodRx earned 9 cents a share. Revenue rose 39% to $213.3 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 10 cents a share on sales of $218 million. GoodRx guided for revenue growth of about 23% for 2022. "We see significant opportunities to build on our 2021 growth and success to deliver a very strong 2022, reaching more consumers and providers and bringing more value to each stage of the health care journey," GoodRx said in a letter to investors. Separately, the company said that its board approved a share buyback program of up to $250 million. As of Dec. 31, GoodRx had cash and equivalents of $941.1 million, it said. GoodRx stock ended the regular trading day up 4.2%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. 22nd Century Group, Inc....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $26.01 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 8.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: ChemoCentryx Q4 Earnings

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChemoCentryx missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.5. Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Salesforce, Ford, Nordstrom and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Nordstrom — The retail stock spiked 30.5% in premarket trading after the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Nordstrom reported earnings of $1.23 per share versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.02 expected. Revenue also topped expectations. The retailer highlighted improvements in its off-price business, Nordstrom Rack.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 66 companies achieved new lows for the year. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) was...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UnitedHealth Group Stock In The Last 15 Years

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.95% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In UNH: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.88 shares of UnitedHealth Group at the time with $100. This investment in UNH would have produced an average annual return of 15.82%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $440.00 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nordstrom Soars After Hours: What To Know About Q4 Earnings

Retailer Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN) reported financial results after market close Tuesday. Here are the highlights. What Happened: Nordstrom reported fourth-quarter sales of $4.38 billion, up 23% year-over-year, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion according to Benzinga Pro. Full fiscal year net sales of $14.4 billion were up 38% year-over-year.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Krystal Biotech Q4 Earnings

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Krystal Biotech missed estimated earnings by 28.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy