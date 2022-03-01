ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Stock: Why It Increased After Hours

pulse2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) stock increased by 9.62% after hours. This is why. The Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) stock increased by...

pulse2.com

NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Raytheon, Block, Tesla, Foot Locker and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Defense stocks — Defense stocks rose as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continued on Monday and European countries pledged to spend more on defense. Northrop Grumman climbed 7.9%, while Raytheon Technologies gained 4.6%, and General Dynamics added 2.8%. Lockheed Martin, which was also upgraded to to outperform from peer perform by Wolfe Research, rose 6.6%.
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
Benzinga

BZ Chart Of The Day: Lucid Group Fails At Resistance

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) slammed into a wall of resistance and are moving lower, down 16% at press time. The company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and cut 2022 production guidance. Resistance is a large group of investors offering or trying to sell shares close to the same...
Benzinga

Recap: ChemoCentryx Q4 Earnings

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChemoCentryx missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.5. Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UnitedHealth Group Stock In The Last 15 Years

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.95% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In UNH: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.88 shares of UnitedHealth Group at the time with $100. This investment in UNH would have produced an average annual return of 15.82%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $440.00 billion.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Salesforce, Ford, Nordstrom and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Nordstrom — The retail stock spiked 30.5% in premarket trading after the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Nordstrom reported earnings of $1.23 per share versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.02 expected. Revenue also topped expectations. The retailer highlighted improvements in its off-price business, Nordstrom Rack.
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Monster Beverage, Constellation Brands, Arista Networks and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Monster Beverage (MNST), Constellation Brands (STZ) – Merger talks between Monster Beverage and Constellation Brands are progressing, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Those people say an agreement between the two companies could be reached within weeks if the talks go smoothly. Constellation gained 2.2% in the premarket while Monster Beverage rallied 3.1%.
