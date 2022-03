The Town of Sennett Planning Board is set to review an ongoing site plan for a Chipotle Mexican Grill location at their Thursday, March 3 meeting. The project is very much in its early stages and has yet to be finalized, said Jeremy Bacon, the board’s chair, according to The Citizen. It would have to be approved by the town and an environmental quality review must be conducted as well.

RESTAURANTS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO