HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris says the City of Hayden needs to invest in more deputies. The sheriff brought these concerns to a town hall meeting Wednesday night and made it clear that the current law enforcement situation in Hayden is not sustainable. Right now, there are only three full-time deputies assigned to patrol the city. That is roughly one per shift.

HAYDEN, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO