Kino Lilly Jr. was named the Ivy League Rookie of the Year after concluding after a stellar first season. Lilly was Brown’s second leading scorer at 13.3 points per game, which ranked ninth in the Ivy League, and was one of the league’s best shooters at 43.4 percent and 39.9 percent in field goal and three-point percentage, respectively. He also averaged 1.3 steals per game which placed him sixth in the conference.

BASKETBALL ・ 12 HOURS AGO