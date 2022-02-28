ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Hulk Hogan confirms divorce to second wife Jennifer McDaniel

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulk Hogan raised some questions recently with social media posts that featured a mystery woman, leading to speculation that he and his wife Jennifer McDaniel were no longer together. Hogan has now confirmed that to be the case. Hogan sent...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Jennifer Mcdaniel
Person
Bret Michaels
CinemaBlend

Surprise, Hulk Hogan Got Divorced And Didn’t Tell Anyone (Until He Was Seen With Another Woman)

Hulk Hogan is one of pro wrestling’s biggest, but also most controversial figures. He’s also on social media quite often, so it’s not uncommon for the former superstar to make headlines with a tweet or comment on many given subjects. This time around, the Hulkster broke some news about his divorce, which came out of left field. In fact, he didn't share the news until pictures and videos surfaced with him and another woman.
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams Accused of Being Messy While Promoting Kandi Burruss’ New Spinoff

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have clashed on RHOA for years. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore clashed with Porsha Williams during their first season on the show. For Kenya, Porsha crossed the line when she referred to Kenya as Miss America. Turns out, Kenya won the Miss USA title in 1993. So she thought Porsha was intentionally being shady. However, Porsha said this wasn’t the case. And she just honestly got the two pageants mixed up. But she wasn’t trying to come for Kenya’s accomplishments.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Tmz
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Serena and Venus on why freedom is an integral part of their legacy

Venus Williams made her professional tennis debut in 1994. Her sister Serena followed her in 1995. That is more than 20 years of Williams sisters not only dominating the world of tennis but also starring as main characters in the Venn diagram of sports and pop culture. Between them, they have 48 Grand Slam titles (including 14 shared women’s doubles titles), several fashion lines, a venture-capital firm and an interior design company. Venus is now 41, Serena is 40, and neither has yet retired – a rare two-decade streak of physical authority for any athlete. This rise to power would be atypical for anyone, but for two Black girls from Compton, California, it’s legendary. It is the stuff of movies, and, indeed, this past year Venus and Serena executive-produced King Richard, a film that tells the story of their early years through the lens of the fierce love of their father, played by Will Smith.
TENNIS
PWMania

Report: Hulk Hogan Had To Buy Car For Ex-Wife

As reported before, WWE Legend Hulk Hogan announced on Twitter this week that he and McDaniel have been divorced since October 2021. Hogan also revealed that he is dating a new woman named Sky after the two have been seen at Hulk’s bar/restaurant in Clearwater, Hogan’s Hangout. In...
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall Hospitalized

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is currently hospitalized after suffering a broken hip following a serious fall. Former professional wrestler and promoter Jerry Jarrett shared news of Hall's hospitalization on Facebook, which was initially reported by PWInsider on Tuesday (March 1) night. “Just got off the phone with...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Lashes Out And Wants To Wrestle Top AEW Wrestler

Former WWE NXT Superstar Danny Burch (Martin Stone) took to Twitter this week and issued a message to the pro wrestling world. As noted before, Burch was among the WWE talents released on January 5 due to budget cuts. He was originally signed to a WWE developmental deal from late 2011 – April 2014, but then later returned in July 2015 and worked with the company on the main NXT brand and NXT UK until his release. Burch, who turned 40 on New Year’s Eve, left the company as a one-time former NXT Tag Team Champion.
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To NBA YoungBoy Dissing Him In New Song

Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently fired off some shots at a large number of his fellow hip-hop superstars, calling out Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, 21 Savage, and more on his latest single, "I Hate YoungBoy." The song was a direct response to Lil Durk's new song, "AHHH HA," which was released from his forthcoming studio album, 7220. The track included a few lines that were obviously directed at YoungBoy, prompting a response from the rapper within a few hours.
NBA
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes’ Wife: Brandi Rhodes

In this post, while most know everything about professional wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, we will be focusing on Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes. As a brief summary on the wrestling star, Cody Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling industry since 2006. He is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes and his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, is also a professional wrestler. He rose to fame during his time with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he carried his real name and the ring name “Stardust”.
WWE
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more true. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy