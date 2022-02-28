ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mysterios vs. Miz & Logan Paul official for WWE WrestleMania 38 night one

By Joseph Currier
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Logan Paul's in-ring debut is officially set to take place on night one of WrestleMania 38. WWE has announced that Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Paul will be part of the card for WrestleMania 38 night one. AT&T Stadium in Arlington,...

