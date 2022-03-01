Ella Qua Rogers

(CNN) — President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a speech that came amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and lagging poll numbers in advance of the 2022 midterm elections. I watched the speech -- and the reaction to it -- and jotted...
WASHINGTON/KYIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia said it had seized its biggest city yet in Ukraine on Wednesday, while stepping up its lethal bombardment of the main cities that its invasion force has so far failed to tame in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance. With Moscow having failed in...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington. Both easily won their party’s nomination for governor on Tuesday. Abbott is...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, delivering the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, painted the picture of a country hardly emerging from a crisis and instead in the grips of several as she hammered the president’s leadership notably on the world stage.
The protection offered by two doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children declined during the Omicron wave, but a booster shot helped, suggests a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examining data from health care facilities across 10 states. The study's authors chalked up much...
(CNN) — The man who fatally shot three of his children and another adult at a Sacramento church Monday night before killing himself has been identified as 39-year-old David Mora Rojas, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's office. His three daughters have been identified as 9-year-old Samarah Mora Gutierrez,...
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin, barred Russian flights from American airspace and led Democratic and Republican lawmakers in a rare display of unity on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. "Let each...
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to international sanctions and a flood of businesses across sectors cutting ties with Moscow. Here are the private companies that have made moves against Russia:. BP. Oil company BP announced on Sunday it would be divesting its 20 percent stake in Russian oil company...
HOUSTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) on Tuesday said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision will see Exxon pull out of managing large...
