Monday prep report: Arlington beats the buzzer and gets a fourth matchup with Bartlett

One of Monday’s Region 8-AAAA girls basketball semifinals was a pulse-pounding thrill ride. The other was a purposeful power walk.

But regardless of how Arlington and Bartlett got there, the destination is the same. The team’s will square off for the fourth time this season in the championship game Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Central.

First, the crazy stuff.

Alindsey Long, who very nearly gifted Collierville a victory in regulation with an errant inbounds pass, connected on a running 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Tigers won in overtime, 55-54. Long’s winning shot came after Jordan Harris’ two free throws had given her team a 2-point lead with four seconds left and capped a ferocious comeback after the Dragons trailed by as many as 14 in the second quarter.

“Not in high school,” said Long when asked if she’d ever hit a game-winner before. “She (Arlington coach Ashley Shields) said to get it in and take it down (court) ... I was hoping to get a lay-up because four seconds is a lot of time but I saw on the clock that it was less than a second (left) so I decided to pull up for the 3.

“It just happened to go in. I was in disbelief that it went in. I was like ‘wow.’ ”

It was truly a “wow” moment in a game that had more than its share.

Thanks to some stellar defense from Arlington post player Taylor Dupree, the Tigers led 41-34 after three quarters. It could have been worse but Collierville’s Carlyn Burdette hit the third of her three 3-pointers just before the buzzer to pull the Dragons within seven.

With Collierville freshman Hilary Shikuku playing like a junior Ja Morant on both ends of the floor, the Dragons kept chipping away. Harris tied it at 47 on a putback with 45.2 seconds left and then drew a foul with 3.6 ticks to go. She missed the front end though and Arlington inbounded after the time-out.

However Long’s pass sailed wide of teammate Jasmine Ross and into the arms of Sariah Conley, whose close-range attempt rolled around and out as the buzzer sounded.

In overtime, Nakiyah Westbrook scored for Collierville to tie it 52 with under a minute to go. Brittani Wells then drew a foul but missed her freebie and Wells then got caught on a mismatch against the taller Harris and was forced to foul. Harris redeemed herself for her earlier miss, setting the stage for Long’s fantastic finish.

“Let’s play to win,” said Shields of her strategy on the final possession. “Regular-season games are totally different from tournament time. Who is ready to go home? Nobody. It was a great game; Collierville has a great team with great coaching. Best game I’ve coached in in a while. But it was definitely a challenge.”

Tierney Kelsey scored 15 points to lead the Tigers while Wells added 13. Shikuku scored a game-high 16 for the Dragons, who saw Arlington end their season for the second consecutive year.

There was less drama in the second game as Bartlett used an 8-1 run in the second quarter to build a bit of a cushion before defeating White Station, 42-30. It was the first loss since Dec. 14 for the Spartans, who entered the contest with 15 consecutive victories.

Panthers coach Wes Shappley said he was happy to see his team win a game played at White Station’s pace while using an effective defense to harass his opponents into missing shots they’d normally make in their sleep.

“We ran some defensive (looks) that we hadn’t shown all year,” he said. “Just very brief two or three-possession spurts in the last couple of games ... we want to play face and White Station did a great job pacing. Our girls did what they’re supposed to do to win a game that’s not really our style.”

Mallory Collier finished with a game-high 11 points to lead Bartlett while Nevaeh Scott added 10.

Arlington has won two of the three previous meetings between the two, including a 48-43 decision in the District 15-AAAA championship game on Feb. 22. The winner Wednesday will host the loser of the Region 7-AAAA final between Clarksville Northwest and Rossview on Saturday while the loser will travel to face the 7-AAAA winner.

Those two winners advance to the state tournament, which begins Tuesday in Murfreesboro.

In other games

Region 8-AAA: Chara Ferguson scored 16 points and University of Memphis signee Serena Lee added 14 as Melrose moved into the championship game with a 60-54 victory over Millington .

Keria McGhee and Micaiah Halliburton finished with 20 and 18 points respectively for the Trojans, who end the season with a 17-12 record.

Melrose will take on tournament host Fayette-Ware in the title game Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats advanced without playing Monday after scheduled opponent Raleigh-Egypt was placed on two years restrictive probation by the TSSAA for its role in a fight against Hamilton in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

A letter to the schools from the state’s governing body said the fight occurred after the game and involved players and fans from both teams. Hamilton also received two years probation.

Region 8-AA: Mitchell will face Manassas in Wednesday’s championship game following a 61-48 victory over Freedom Prep .

Erica Niyimpaye had a big game for the Tigers, finishing with 17 points, 12 boards, four assists and six steals. Muneerah Moody added 14 points, Takeria Bailey had 13 and five assists and Julie Jordan chipped in 11 points and five steals.

Hillcrest will host the final at 7 p.m.

Region 7-AA: Memphis Business Academy’s season came to an end as Riverside hung on for a 57-53 overtime victory in a game played at Bolivar Central. Marihya Hart scored 19 points to pace the Executives, while Crysti’anna Whitehead recorded her 15th double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Region 8-A: Serenity Echols led four players in double figures, scoring 21 points, as MAHS rolled into the championship game with a 77-21 victory over Booker T. Washington . Shun Bobo added 14 for the Lions while Tanya Taylor and Keveonna Benson contributed 12 apiece.

The other semi was much closer as Westwood edged Middle College , 51-50. Freshman Shelby Gray scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Longhorns while Carnessia Stewart connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 17. Takera Bland added a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds).

Wednesday’s 7 p.m. championship at Westwood will be a rematch of the SCIAA title game just over two weeks ago won by MAHS, 73-33.

Alexandra Buford led the Bulldogs with 18 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.

Monday’s box scores

Region 8-AAAA

Arlington 55, Collierville 54 (OT)

Collierville (54) -Nakiyah Westbrook 4, Sariah Conley 10, Hilary Shikuku 16, Kristyna Boyd 8, Carlyn Burdette 9, Jordan Harris 7

Arlington (55) -Jasmine Ross 9, Brittani Wells 13, Tierney Kelsey 15, Alindsey Long 9, Taylor Dupree 6, Kambili Nelson 2, Keonna Coburn 1

Records: Collierville 21-10; Arlington 25-4

Bartlett 42, White Station 30

White Station (30) -Mallory Taylor 8, Ramya King 6, Demi Gentry 9, Sihirah Reese 7

Bartlett (42) -Carrington Jones 6, Nevaeh Scott 10, Kennedy Claybrooks 9, Zoey Rixter 2, Shamari Hamlett 4, Mallory Collier 11

Record: White Station 22-3; Bartlett 26-8

Region 8-AAA

Melrose 60, Millington 54

Millington (54) -Keria McGhee 20, Micaiah Halliburton 18, Aubrey Young 5, Ayanna Ransom 4, Madison Turner 3, Kayla Dotson 2, Savannah Spearman 2

Melrose (60) -Chara Ferguson 16, Serena Lee 14, Yatria Cooper 9, Ja’Nia Wright 9, Takira Rogers 6, India Jackson 6

Record: Millington 17-12

Region 8-AA

Mitchell 61, Freedom Prep 48

Freedom Prep (48) -T. Askew 12, T. Thompson 4, J. Cosby 1, A. Harris 3, T. Avant 9, A. Holt 2, M. Guy 15

Mitchell (61) -Erica Niyimpaye 17, Muneerah Moody 14, Brandi Spencer 4, Takeria Bailey 13, Ariel Harris 2, Julie Jordan 11

Region 8-A

MAHS 77, Booker T. Washington 21

BTW (21) -Elizabeth Keys 3, Erica McNeal 4, Malia Johnson 3, Cassidy Mays 2, Zoey Townes 2, Antania Britt 7

MAHS (77) -Keriah Parker 4, Serenity Echols 21, Shun Bobo 14, Tanya Taylor 12, Keveonna Benson 12, Tonya Bobo 9, Jasmine Russaw 5

Records: Booker T. Washington 11-16; MAHS 25-3

Westwood 51, Middle College 50

Middle College (50) -Jayda Hughes 6, Alexandria Buford 18, Olivia Ellis 2, Kennedy Woods 10, Kylah Jordan 12, Labrea Williamson 2

Westwood (51) -Shelby Gray 19, Carnessia Stewart 17, Takera Bland 13, Tarrenisha Wallace 2

Record: Westwood 21-4