Nashville, TN

Nashville area basketball top performers: Jayla Cobb scores 24 to lead Upperman past Page

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 6 days ago

Wednesday

Girls

Jayla Cobb, Upperman: Cobb scored 24 points in a 50-47 win over Page in the Region 4-3A championship.

Ansley Burleson, Summertown: Burleson scored 22 points with five 3-pointers in a 62-53 win over Loretto in the Region 5-2A championship.

Katie Burdette, Summertown: Burdette scored 20 points against Loretto.

Karly Weathers, Loretto: Weathers scored 19 points against Summertown.

McKenzie Cochran, Page: Cochran scored 16 points against Upperman.

Laci Edwards, Rossview: Edwards scored 16 points in a 55-46 win over Northwest in the Region 7-4A championship.

Sydney-James Desroches, Rossview: Desroches scored 15 points against Northwest.

Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood: Grimes scored 15 points in a 38-27 loss to Hillsboro in the Region 6-4A championship.

Emily Monson, Blackman: Monson scored 15 points and made five 3-pointers in a 46-30 win over Oakland in the Region 4-4A championship.

Tazia Williamson, Hillsboro: Williamson scored 15 points against Ravenwood.

Chaylin Cunningham, Cookeville: Cunningham scored 14 points in a 54-49 win over Beech in the Region 5-4A championship.

Alessia Nesbitt, Creek Wood: Nesbitt scored 14 points in a 58-32 win over Central Magnet.

Jordan Gillies, Cookeville: Gillies recorded a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds against Beech.

Tuesday

Boys

Gus Davenport, Cannon County: Davenport recorded a double-double with 40 points and 11 rebounds in a 74-55 loss to York Institute.

Grant Strong, Clay County: Strong scored 37 points in a 76-45 win over Gordonsville.

Grayson Burleson, Summertown: Burleson scored 29 points in a 61-54 win over Cheatham County.

Ryan Oliver, Cane Ridge: Oliver scored 28 points in an 86-55 win over LaVergne.

Trey Luna, Richland: Luna scored 27 points with four 3-pointers in a 64-46 win over Moore County.

Jaylen Jones, East Nashville: Jones scored 25 points in a 79-40 win over Community.

JJ Wheat, Clarksville: Wheat scored 25 points in an 81-68 win over Henry County.

Q Martin, Columbia: Martin scored 24 points with four 3-pointers in a 75-46 loss to Independence.

Gavin Burleson, Summertown: Burleson scored 23 points against Cheatham County.

Ty Butler, Rossview: Butler scored 23 points in an 83-78 win over Kenwood.

Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge: Miller scored 23 points against LaVergne.

Jett Montgomery, Independence: Montgomery scored 23 points, made three 3-pointers and scored his 1,000th career point against Columbia.

Nic Smith, York Institute: Smith scored 22 points against Cannon County.

Eli Rice, Beech: Rice scored 21 points in a 67-49 win over Cookeville.

Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville: Thomison scored 19 points in a 45-43 loss to Santa Fe.

Yarin Alexander, Lebanon: Alexander scored 18 points in a 67-49 win over Gallatin.

Jahiem Berry, Clarksville: Berry scored 18 points against Henry County.

Pierce Bruehl, Page: Bruehl scored 18 points in a 45-34 win over White County.

Cameron Bell, Independence: Bell scored 17 points against Columbia.

Alex Copeland, Moore County: Copeland scored 17 points against Richland.

Nasir Scaife, Stewarts Creek: Scaife scored 17 points in a 37-34 loss to Stewarts Creek.

Aiden Williams, Harpeth: Williams scored 17 points in a 54-48 loss to Fairview.

Jaylen Abston, Lebanon: Abston scored 16 points against Gallatin.

Damon Fann, LaVergne: Fann scored 16 points against Cane Ridge.

Bryce Jackson, Stewarts Creek: Jackson scored 16 points against Blackman.

Andrew Lamuno, Ravenwood: Lamuno scored 16 points in a 55-38 win over Franklin.

Maverick Lee, Cheatham County: Lee scored 16 points against Summertown.

Andrew Paige, Beech: Paige scored 16 points against Cookeville.

DJ Starr, Ravenwood: Starr scored 16 points against Franklin.

Nathan Dillingham, Fairview: Dillingham scored 15 points against Harpeth.

Tre Monette, Jackson County: Monette scored 15 points with five 3-pointers in a 58-53 win over Smith County.

Ramon Cuevas, Jackson County: Cuevas scored 14 points against Smith County.

Andy Slaughter, Santa Fe: Slaughter scored 14 points against Fayetteville.

Monday

Girls

Karly Weathers, Loretto: Weathers scored 32 points in a 56-13 win over White House Heritage.

Ta'Mia Scott, Northwest: Scott scored 29 points and surpassed 2,000 career points in a 62-50 win over Clarksville.

Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood: Grimes scored 27 points in a 50-49 win over Brentwood.

Sydney Ryan, Brentwood: Ryan scored 26 points against Ravenwood.

Olivia Hart, Central Magnet: Hart scored 23 points in a 46-21 win over White House.

Harlee Veazey, Henry County: Veazey scored 22 points in a 74-63 loss to Rossview.

Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman: Crouch scored 21 points in a 60-46 win over Livingston Academy.

Sydney Desroches, Rossview: Desroches scored 21 points against Henry County.

Imari Berry, Clarksville: Berry scored 20 points against Northwest.

McKenzie Cochran, Page: Cochran scored 20 points in a 58-25 win over Lincoln County.

Averie O'Daniel, Henry County: O'Daniel scored 20 points against Rossview.

Halle Buford, Clay County: Buford scored 19 points in a 66-51 win over Pickett County.

Abby Head, Clay County: Head scored 18 points against Pickett County.

Kaelyn Flowers, Blackman: Flowers scored 17 points in a 52-42 win over Stewarts Creek.

Emily Monson, Blackman: Monson scored 17 points against Stewarts Creek.

Gabby Beaty, York Institute: Beaty scored 16 points in a 54-44 win over Cannon County.

Katie Burdette, Summertown: Burdette scored 16 points in a 48-39 win over Cheatham County.

Braley Bushman, Page: Bushman scored 16 points against Lincoln County.

Ellie Leffew, York Institute: Leffew scored 16 points against Cannon County.

Emmy Lowe, Pickett County: Lowe scored 16 points against Clay County.

Laci Edwards, Rossview: Edwards scored 15 points against Henry County.

Bri Ellis, Beech: Ellis scored 15 points in a 58-40 win over Station Camp.

KK Graves, Cookeville: Graves scored 15 points in a 61-32 win over Gallatin.

Abigail Johnson, Upperman: Johnson recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Ayanna Kinnard, East Nashville: Kinnard had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in a 62-28 win over Forrest.

Brianna Burgess, Creek Wood: Burgess scored 14 points in a 48-35 win over Maplewood.

Madison McNeal, Stewarts Creek: McNeal scored 14 points against Blackman.

Addison Melton, Central Magnet: Melton scored 14 points against White House.

Myah Sutton, Oakland: Sutton scored 14 points in a 46-41 win over Rockvale.

Lili Wilken, Page: Wilken scored 14 points against Lincoln County.

