Comeback Crusaders

DURHAM, N.C. -- East Carolina's baseball team takes on Duke on Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The game will be televised live on ACC Network Extra. The Pirates enter at 2-5 overall after being swept by Bryant and bouncing back with a 2-2 week that included a midweek win at Campbell, and a series loss to North Carolina. Duke is 4-3 on the season. The Blue Devils opened the year with a series win over VMU before losing two-of-three this past weekend at Baylor. Both teams opened the season in the Top 25 before dropping out of the rankings.

DURHAM, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO