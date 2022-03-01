Comeback Crusaders

In her final home game, Taya Bolden scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Campbell to a 60-53 win in overtime over High Point Saturday at Gore Arena. Campbell (21-6, 15-3) claimed its second Big South Conference regular season title in three years by holding the Panthers (16-13, 13-5) 0-of-4 from the field in the overtime period. Coach Ronny Fisher’s squad secured at least a berth in the Women’s NIT.
After winning 42 conference championships in the school’s 55 seasons of men’s tennis, Union Pines’ 2022 squad is similarly strong and ready to compete for honors. Seniors Luke O’Donnell, Caleb Downing and Philip Johnson, a first-time player, are expected to provide leadership and occupy the higher positions with the team in the thick of the fight for the conference title.
The 2022 spring sports season began at Union Pines Monday with victories in baseball and soccer, and a loss in lacrosse. The Vikings’ baseball team jumped into action on the first day it was allowed to play an actual game. Union Pines, which won the Tri-County Conference title last season, steps into a new league this year in the form of the Sandhills Athletic Conference, but won’t play its first conference game until March 8, when the Vikings visit Lee County.
In a season that's defined by head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final run, the Blue Devils accomplished something the program had failed to do since 2010 on Tuesday night by beating Pittsburgh on the road. For the first time since incoming coach Jon Scheyer's senior season, the Blue Devils will finish...
Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour will now feature a historical finish in the regular season thanks to a 86-56 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. For the first time since 2010, the Blue Devils will do no worse than tying for first place in the ACC regular season standings, with the outcome of the monumental Saturday‘s Tobacco Road rivalry game against North Carolina determining if they take No. 1 outright.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Wes Moore had moments of concern whether his third-ranked North Carolina State team was just waiting for the NCAA Tournament. The Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year doesn’t anymore, not with the Wolfpack aiming to follow the program’s first league regular-season title in 32 years with a third straight ACC […]
As Aqoyas Cody stepped to the line to shoot a pair of fourth-quarter free throws while Josey clung to a six point lead, the Fannin County faithful that made the 250-mile trek from Blue Ridge raised their distracting voices.
Cody calmly sank both of her free throws, each time turning to the visitor’s side of the bleachers to give them a one-word message.
Shane Podsednik and Lenny Junior Ashby smacked home runs and the University of New Mexico baseball took a 7-2 victory over Holy Cross at Santa Ana Field on Sunday. Miguel Reyes Jr. (1-1) and three relievers combined to hold the Crusaders (1-7) scoreless over the final five innings as the Lobos (3-5) went 3-1 in the series. Podsednik went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Kamron Willman added two hits and two runs scored for UNM, which opens Mountain West play Friday at San Jose State.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse tied the game up with less than two seconds in regulation all thanks Joe Girard. North Carolina had the hot hand in overtime beating Syracuse 88-79. This loss drops the Orange to 15-15 overall (9-10 in the ACC). The Orange offense came out...
DURHAM, N.C. -- East Carolina's baseball team takes on Duke on Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The game will be televised live on ACC Network Extra. The Pirates enter at 2-5 overall after being swept by Bryant and bouncing back with a 2-2 week that included a midweek win at Campbell, and a series loss to North Carolina. Duke is 4-3 on the season. The Blue Devils opened the year with a series win over VMU before losing two-of-three this past weekend at Baylor. Both teams opened the season in the Top 25 before dropping out of the rankings.
March in Tucson always means basketball. But while most in the Old Pueblo are dialed in on hoops, preparations for the Arizona 2022 football season are in full swing. The Wildcats will open spring drills on Wednesday afternoon with a rebuilt roster that includes members of a highly-rated group of newcomers and transfers.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Brady Manek scored 22 points, Caleb Love hit three clutch 3-pointers and UNC-Chapel Hill defeated Syracuse 88-79 in overtime. UNC’s win came despite a season-high 36 points from Cole Swider of Syracuse. Love’s 3-pointer gave North Carolina a 70-69 lead with 2:20 remaining in regulation.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is heading into the Southern Conference tournament on a winning note. David Sloan scored all 19 of his points in the second half, Mohab Yasser made four free throws in the final nine seconds and ETSU beat UNC Greensboro 73-69 in their regular-season finale Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum.
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The three-time defending state boys basketball champions at Farmville Central are looking to make it four in a row this month. Senior Derrick Cox has been part of all of them. His final high school season has been injury filled but he is back now and making a huge impact for the Jaguars.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a night of food, fun, mascots and great music Tuesday as the city of Greensboro, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the Atlantic Coast Conference were just hours away from hosting the 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. “We are going to kick it off...
No. 4 Duke secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament and at least a share of the regular-season league title on Tuesday night with an 86-56 victory over Pittsburgh in coach Mike Krzyzewski's last trip to play the Panthers. It's the 13th time in Krzyzewski's 42-year tenure that the Blue Devils have earned a conference title. The victory improves the Blue Devils to 26-4 (16-3 ACC) and they can clinch the solo league title on Saturday with a win over arch rival North Carolina in Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
