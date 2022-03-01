Magic's Mo Bamba: Gets stats in win

Suggs notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 119-103 victory over Indiana. Suggs supplied his second double-double of the season, with both coming within the last five games. While the counting stats have been nice, Suggs' shooting woes continue to persist, as he converted at a 36.1 percent rate from the field over 11 February contests. Perhaps Suggs is turning a corner coming out of the All-Star break, but the return of Markelle Fultz (knee) probably won't help Suggs' case for earning more minutes than he's currently receiving in a starting role.

