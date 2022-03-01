ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Mo Bamba: Gets stats in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bamba racked up 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal across 30...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Lakers’ Frank Vogel excited to add D.J. Augustin to backcourt

LOS ANGELES — As the Lakers tipped off Tuesday night, D.J. Augustin was still making his way to town. But Frank Vogel, who coached the 34-year-old point guard in previous stints in Indiana and Orlando, said they had already exchanged a few texts. In the midst of a season...
NBA
#Pacers#Magic#Fg
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Magic's Jalen Suggs: Double-double in win

Suggs notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 119-103 victory over Indiana. Suggs supplied his second double-double of the season, with both coming within the last five games. While the counting stats have been nice, Suggs' shooting woes continue to persist, as he converted at a 36.1 percent rate from the field over 11 February contests. Perhaps Suggs is turning a corner coming out of the All-Star break, but the return of Markelle Fultz (knee) probably won't help Suggs' case for earning more minutes than he's currently receiving in a starting role.
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers Get Slight Boost in NBA Power Rankings After James Harden Debut

Last Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court following a much-needed All-Star break. With a refreshed team, the Sixers also got their newest addition in the mix as James Harden was set to make his debut after battling a hamstring injury. Many expected the Sixers to look much better...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Preview

The fourth and final contest between the Hawks and Celtics takes place in Boston on a national broadcast. While the odds of a tie-breaker determining playoff seeding for these two teams remain low, it's not out of the picture. More importantly, they both desperately need a win to avoid the play-in games.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

CJ McCollum nets 22 as Pelicans cruise past Lakers

CJ McCollum scored 22 points to lead six New Orleans scorers in double figures as the visiting Pelicans routed the Los Angeles Lakers 123-95 on Sunday night. Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Ingram scored 19 points, Devonte’ Graham had 12 off the bench, and Herbert Jones and Jaxson Hayes scored 11 each as the Pelicans swept a two-game road trip that began with a 117-102 victory at Phoenix on Friday.
NBA
ESPN

Fultz scores 10 in return, helps Magic beat Pacers 119-103

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Markelle Fultz scored 10 points in his return from injury and eight Orlando players scored in double figures as the Magic beat the Indiana Pacers 119-103 on Monday night. “It wasn't like I was out there...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Center Tiers: Joel Embiid And Nikola Jokic Are The Best Big Men In The World

Big men are back, and there is no way that dominant centers have little impact on the game anymore. The paradigm shift towards outside shooting had seemingly killed the ability for centers to impact the game, but they have seemingly adapted by spacing the floor and showcasing other offensive skills.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

2022-03-02 08:09:58 GMT+00:00 - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Coming off bench

Howard will come off the bench Tuesday against the Mavericks. Coach Frank Vogel is giving LeBron James the nod at center, so Howard will come off the bench. In his last five appearances as a reserve, he's averaged 5.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 11.4 minutes.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA

