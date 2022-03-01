ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lester, AL

Monday's prep roundup: Anderson's 2-hit gem lifts Lindsay Lane

By Staff reports
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

LESTER — Lindsay Lane’s Ray Anderson threw a two-hitter and struck out 12 in a 6-0 win over West Limestone in baseball Monday.

Anderson allowed just a pair of singles and issued one walk, needing 95 pitches to dispatch the Wildcats.

Max Morrison doubled twice and drove in a run to lead the Lindsay Lane offense. Anderson, Micah Perkins and Sam Hogue had two hits and one RBI each, while Ben Frasier added a double and one RBI.

Elkmont 22, Rogers 4: Ryan Boyd, Shane Boger and Jack Thomas each had two hits and two RBIs for Elkmont.

Corder Hobbs doubled and drove in two runs for the Red Devils. Curtis Hobbs allowed four runs on a pair of hits over four innings to pick up the win, striking out four.

West Point 4, Athens 3: West Point scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Athens scored once in the first inning and twice in the sixth to take a 3-0 lead into the final inning. Riley Miller doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Golden Eagles.

Softball

Athens 1, Austin 0: Katie Simon pitched a shutout and drove in Athens’ lone run in a win on Monday. Simon finished with three strikeouts over seven innings while issuing two walks. Her single was the only Athens hit.

Soccer

West Morgan girls 9, Lawrence County 1: Jackye Delgado scored four goals to lead West Morgan past Lawrence County in Class 4A-5A, Area 14 play.

Briseydi Dorsett added three goals and an assist for the Rebels, while Brandy Hernandez finished with one goal and two assists. Madison Parker scored one goal.

West Morgan (3-0, 2-0) continues play at Russellville on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jack, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Anderson, AL
City
Russellville, AL
City
West Point, AL
City
Elkmont, AL
City
Lester, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Devils#Rebels
The Hill

Here are the private companies that have made moves against Russia

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to international sanctions and a flood of businesses across sectors cutting ties with Moscow. Here are the private companies that have made moves against Russia:. BP. Oil company BP announced on Sunday it would be divesting its 20 percent stake in Russian oil company...
UEFA
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
243
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy