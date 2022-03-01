Monday's prep roundup: Anderson's 2-hit gem lifts Lindsay Lane

LESTER — Lindsay Lane’s Ray Anderson threw a two-hitter and struck out 12 in a 6-0 win over West Limestone in baseball Monday.

Anderson allowed just a pair of singles and issued one walk, needing 95 pitches to dispatch the Wildcats.

Max Morrison doubled twice and drove in a run to lead the Lindsay Lane offense. Anderson, Micah Perkins and Sam Hogue had two hits and one RBI each, while Ben Frasier added a double and one RBI.

• Elkmont 22, Rogers 4: Ryan Boyd, Shane Boger and Jack Thomas each had two hits and two RBIs for Elkmont.

Corder Hobbs doubled and drove in two runs for the Red Devils. Curtis Hobbs allowed four runs on a pair of hits over four innings to pick up the win, striking out four.

• West Point 4, Athens 3: West Point scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Athens scored once in the first inning and twice in the sixth to take a 3-0 lead into the final inning. Riley Miller doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Golden Eagles.

Softball

• Athens 1, Austin 0: Katie Simon pitched a shutout and drove in Athens’ lone run in a win on Monday. Simon finished with three strikeouts over seven innings while issuing two walks. Her single was the only Athens hit.

Soccer

• West Morgan girls 9, Lawrence County 1: Jackye Delgado scored four goals to lead West Morgan past Lawrence County in Class 4A-5A, Area 14 play.

Briseydi Dorsett added three goals and an assist for the Rebels, while Brandy Hernandez finished with one goal and two assists. Madison Parker scored one goal.

West Morgan (3-0, 2-0) continues play at Russellville on Tuesday.