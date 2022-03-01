Just Linguistics

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A discussion of the ways that linguistic evidence and research have been instrumental to...

The Independent

Wordle tips: How to master the game, according to a linguistics expert

Wordle. It’s the daily word game that’s captured the world’s attention, with everyone from Richard Osman to comedian Rosie Jones trying to master the five-letter word of the day.In fact, the game in which users have six attempts at guessing the daily word is thought to be played by three million people globally.Created by Josh Wardle, the game was acquired by The New York Times (NYT) earlier this month for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. Not bad for the simple game Wardle created as a gift for his partner.Since it exploded in popularity – and onto our Twitter feeds – at...
dailygalaxy.com

Critics Horrified by World’s First Octopus Farm to Quest for Immortality (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from scientists suggest that instead of huge amounts of hidden matter, some mysterious aspect of gravity could be warping the cosmos to our turbulent brain –energy flow between brain and environment drives the non-equilibrium that sustains life, and much more.
Popular Mechanics

Mathematicians Found a Way to Simplify an Ancient Greek Geometry Problem

Computers are working to solve an age-old geometry problem. Humans can’t “square the circle” by hand, which was proven in the 1800s. Computer solutions involve infinity, complexity, and some head-scratching. Mathematicians just found a way to simplify one of the three classical problems in Greek mathematics, dating...
Phys.org

Attitudes toward genetics across 100 years of film and television

Science's influence on pop culture is undeniable, but equally important is how popular culture affects people's understanding of science. Jay Clayton, director of the Curb Center for Art, Enterprise and Public Policy, William R. Kenan, Jr. Professor of English and faculty member of the Evolutionary Studies Initiative, and his group wanted to explore how the concept of genetics has been treated in literature, movies, television and social media over the past century.
Nature.com

The art of mechanistic modeling in biology

A combination of experimental evaluation with computational modeling sheds light on how aging and limited lifespan influence population dynamics. In spite of their obvious complexity, numerous attempts have been made to understand how living organisms tick by constructing mathematical and/or computational models. The appeal of such an approach is noticeable: while establishing causal relationships in a biological system through experimental means is akin to manipulating a black box to infer its contents, an ideal model would enable us to construct a see-through box by postulating certain causal relationships and assumptions. In practice, although biological phenomena are rarely simple enough to easily yield a model, there have been many encouraging attempts, ranging from simulations of chemical reactions to models of pattern formation in developmental biology1,2,3. Writing in Nature Computational Science, Andrea Scharf and colleagues introduce a model to attempt to understand one of the age-old problems in biology, namely the dynamics of aging in populations4.
Nature.com

Integrated multi-analytical screening approach for reliable radiocarbon dating of ancient mortars

Radiocarbon dating of the carbonate binder of historical mortars is a strategic research topic not lacking in complexities. The critical step is the separation of anthropogenic CaCO3-binder from other carbonate sources that could severely affect the resulting dates. Here we present a complete procedure for the processing and characterization of difficult mortars and of the separated binder fractions in order to assess a priori the chances of positively dating the mortar, and produce a binder fraction yielding the most reliable radiocarbon dates possible. Two complex architectural case studies from Northern Italy are presented and discussed in detail: the churches of Santa Maria Maggiore (Lomello, Pavia) and Santa Maria (Torba, Varese). The results support that both the reliability assessment and the successful radiocarbon dating are possible through a multi-analytical approach encompassing mineralogical and petrographic characterization, X-ray powder diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, measurement of carbon and oxygen stable isotopes, and optical cathodoluminescence.
MedicalXpress

Mathematics helps AI in biomedicine

"Data is the new oil," it has often been said. Indeed, in the digital age data is the fuel that runs the engines of digital media, advanced informatics (AI, machine learning etc.) and, not least, scientific research. Nevertheless, when facing certain highly complex issues, data-driven approaches may not always be the most effective solutions. At the USI Institute of Computing (Faculty of Informatics), Prof. Illia Horenko has devised a robust unified model learning strategy based on new and very efficient solutions to traditional mathematical and statistical problems, opening to significant developments in fields such as healthcare. His work is published in PNAS.
LiveScience

Physicists create bizarre quantum 'domain walls' in new experiment

Scientists can now reliably create a strange quantum object called a domain wall. The discovery could lead to new quantum technology and to a better understanding of quantum particles in general. Domain walls form when groups of atoms at very low temperatures segregate into different clumps, or "domains." Between those...
scitechdaily.com

Optical Computing Advance: Breakthrough Discovery in Light Interactions With Nanoparticles

The work is a significant step toward realizing a new generation of ultra-compact, low-energy-use computers capable of complex mathematical computation. Computers are an indispensable part of our daily lives, and the need for ones that can work faster, solve complex problems more efficiently, and leave smaller environmental footprints by minimizing the required energy for computation is increasingly urgent. Recent progress in photonics has shown that it’s possible to achieve more efficient computing through optical devices that use interactions between metamaterials and light waves to apply mathematical operations of interest on the input signals, and even solve complex mathematical problems. But to date, such computers have required a large footprint and precise, large-area fabrication of the components, which, because of their size, are difficult to scale into more complex networks.
Nature.com

Human psychophysical discrimination of spatially dependant Pancharatnam"“Berry phases in optical spin-orbit states

We tested the ability of human observers to discriminate distinct profiles of spatially dependant geometric phases when directly viewing stationary structured light beams. Participants viewed polarization coupled orbital angular momentum (OAM) states, or "spin-orbit" states, in which the OAM was induced through Pancharatnam"“Berry phases. The coupling between polarization and OAM in these beams manifests as spatially dependant polarization. Regions of uniform polarization are perceived as specifically oriented Haidinger's brushes, and study participants discriminated between two spin-orbit states based on the rotational symmetry in the spatial orientations of these brushes. Participants used self-generated eye movements to prevent adaptation to the visual stimuli. After initial training, the participants were able to correctly discriminate between two spin-orbit states, differentiated by OAM \(=\pm 1\), with an average success probability of \(69\%\) (\(S.D. = 22\%\), \(p = 0.01\)). These results support our previous observation that human observers can directly perceive spin-orbit states, and extend this finding to non-rotating beams, OAM modes induced via Pancharatnam"“Berry phases, and the discrimination of states that are differentiated by OAM.
Nature.com

Forecasting the outcome of spintronic experiments with Neural Ordinary Differential Equations

Deep learning has an increasing impact to assist research, allowing, for example, the discovery of novel materials. Until now, however, these artificial intelligence techniques have fallen short of discovering the full differential equation of an experimental physical system. Here we show that a dynamical neural network, trained on a minimal amount of data, can predict the behavior of spintronic devices with high accuracy and an extremely efficient simulation time, compared to the micromagnetic simulations that are usually employed to model them. For this purpose, we re-frame the formalism of Neural Ordinary Differential Equations to the constraints of spintronics: few measured outputs, multiple inputs and internal parameters. We demonstrate with Neural Ordinary Differential Equations an acceleration factor over 200 compared to micromagnetic simulations for a complex problem "“ the simulation of a reservoir computer made of magnetic skyrmions (20 minutes compared to three days). In a second realization, we show that we can predict the noisy response of experimental spintronic nano-oscillators to varying inputs after training Neural Ordinary Differential Equations on five milliseconds of their measured response to a different set of inputs. Neural Ordinary Differential Equations can therefore constitute a disruptive tool for developing spintronic applications in complement to micromagnetic simulations, which are time-consuming and cannot fit experiments when noise or imperfections are present. Our approach can also be generalized to other electronic devices involving dynamics.
Nature.com

Introducing and applying Newtonian blurring: an augmented dataset of 126,000 human connectomes at braingraph.org

Gaussian blurring is a well-established method for image data augmentation: it may generate a large set of images from a small set of pictures for training and testing purposes for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. When we apply AI for non-imagelike biological data, hardly any related method exists. Here we introduce the "Newtonian blurring" in human braingraph (or connectome) augmentation: Started from a dataset of 1053 subjects from the public release of the Human Connectome Project, we first repeat a probabilistic weighted braingraph construction algorithm 10 times for describing the connections of distinct cerebral areas, then for every possible set of 7 of these graphs, delete the lower and upper extremes, and average the remaining 7 âˆ’ 2 = 5 edge-weights for the data of each subject. This way we augment the 1053 graph-set to 120 \(\times \) 1053 = 126,360 graphs. In augmentation techniques, it is an important requirement that no artificial additions should be introduced into the dataset. Gaussian blurring and also this Newtonian blurring satisfy this goal. The resulting dataset of 126,360 graphs, each in 5 resolutions (i.e., 631,800 graphs in total), is freely available at the site https://braingraph.org/cms/download-pit-group-connectomes/. Augmenting with Newtonian blurring may also be applicable in other non-image-related fields, where probabilistic processing and data averaging are implemented.
Fstoppers

Can You Tell Which Egg Came From a Healthy Chicken?

Containing a little bit of almost every nutrient people need, eggs are among the most nutritious foods on the planet. This is a reason why eggs are one of the few foods that should be classified as “superfoods.”. The human studies have been confirmed many health benefits of eggs...
