ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Cherokee elders help design phone interface

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBy itself, being able to read smartphone home screens in Cherokee won't be enough to safeguard the Indigenous language, endangered after a long history of erasure. But it might be a step toward immersing younger tribal citizens in the language spoken by a dwindling number of their elders. That's...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

How tech could help out endangered languages like Cherokee

By itself, being able to read smartphone home screens in Cherokee won’t be enough to safeguard the Indigenous language, endangered after a long history of erasure. But it might be a step toward immersing younger tribal citizens in the language spoken by a dwindling number of their elders. That's...
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

Motorola’s new Cherokee support is about preserving a language—and a culture

In the spring of 2021, Motorola added support for two Indigenous languages spoken in Latin America as part of a push to make its products more inclusive and accessible. Now, any Motorola phone running Android 11 or up has access to Kaingang and Nheengatu. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has designated Kaingang as “definitely endangered.” This means that children no longer learn it as their first language at home. And with only about 6,000 people in the region speaking Nheengatu, this language is classified as “severely endangered” by UNESCO. This means that Nheengatu is one step away from being considered extinct.
CELL PHONES
WLOS.com

Cell phone technology keeps endangered Cherokee language a tap away

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — So few people speak Cherokee now, the language is considered endangered. But there are ongoing efforts to keep it alive. The latest endeavor involves technology most people carry around every day. Within the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), there are now fewer than 200...
CHEROKEE, NC
Gadget Flow

Craighill Tetra Mechanical Puzzle activates your spatial reasoning in an engaging manner

Engage in a fascinating and mysterious challenge with the Craighill Tetra Mechanical Puzzle. Designed to be deeply engaging and immersive, it activates your manual dexterity skills and spatial reasoning. It’s the perfect combination of fun and educational! While the Craighill Tetra Mechanical Puzzle might look straightforward at a first glance, it requires focus, attention, and an exploratory mindset. It’ll push your boundaries while inviting you to learn something new. Designed as a meditative object, it’s ideal for downtimes or evenings spent away from the screen. Moreover, it includes 4 identical pieces and measures 2.9″ by 2.9″ by 2.5″ once assembled, making it perfect to store in your purse. Finally, it’s available in 2 finishes: brushed stainless steel or vapor black. The vapor black coating is ultra-durable and scratch-resistant.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Idaho8.com

The 3G shutdown will affect everyday devices you probably own

The looming shutdown of 3G networks won’t just impact older phones. With AT&T’s 3G network shutting down next week, and other carriers following suit later this year, a range of products require updates to continue working, including some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems such as General Motors’ OnStar.
CELL PHONES
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Seemingly Vows To Defend Earth If Russia Sends The ISS Hurling Toward The Planet

Planet Earth is an undeniably scary place to be right now, with tensions rising all over as the long-running COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge on, and a war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine. We can all rest a little better at night, though, knowing that SpaceX head Elon Musk will save the world from the threat of danger, should it come to that.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
KSLTV

Local designers create tool to help Utahns design a new state flag

SALT LAKE CITY — Two local designers want Utahns to get involved in the creative process of designing a new state flag — no artistic ability necessary. John Dilworth and Rob Foster created flagmachine.com after Gov. Spencer Cox announced the state’s “More than a Flag” initiative earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Cell Phone Signal Boosters Help Increase Speed and Strength

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re noticing a lot of dropped calls, delayed texts and slow data speeds in your home or office, there’s a quick and easy solution – a cell phone signal booster. Signal boosters increase the bars on your phones and tablets. They’re excellent for rural areas, or even apartments where a cell signal is lacking. Using powerful high-gain antennae and low signal-loss cables, these can also be known as signal amplifiers, repeaters, and...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Elders#Motorola One#Cherokee Language#Smart Phone#Ios#The Cherokee Nation
dailygalaxy.com

Critics Horrified by World’s First Octopus Farm to Quest for Immortality (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from scientists suggest that instead of huge amounts of hidden matter, some mysterious aspect of gravity could be warping the cosmos to our turbulent brain –energy flow between brain and environment drives the non-equilibrium that sustains life, and much more.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
Nature.com

Public communication can facilitate low-risk coordination under surveillance

Consider a sub-population of rebels aiming at initiating a revolution. To avoid initializing a failed revolution, rebels would first strive to estimate their "power", which is often correlated with their number. However, especially in non-democratic countries, rebels avoid disclosing themselves. This poses a significant challenge for rebels: estimating their number while minimizing the risk of being identified as rebels. This paper introduces a distributed computing framework to study this question. Our main insight is that the communication pattern plays a crucial role in achieving such a task. Specifically, we distinguish between public communication, in which each message announced by an individual can be viewed by all its neighbors, and private communication, in which each message is received by one neighbor. We describe a simple protocol in the public communication model that allows rebels to estimate their number while keeping a negligible risk of being identified as rebels. The proposed protocol, inspired by historical events, can be executed covertly even under extreme conditions of surveillance. Conversely, we show that under private communication, protocols of similar simplicity are either inefficient or non-covert. These results suggest that public communication canÂ facilitate the emergence of revolutions in non-democratic countries.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

My No-Code Startup: 7 Critical Lessons I Learned the Hard Way

Exactly one year ago, I set out to build a new startup from scratch using only no-code and low-code tools. I did this for all the reasons any entrepreneur founds a new company, but I added one extra goal: Show how anyone can create a working, profitable business using only no-code.
ECONOMY
Gadget Flow

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is designed for on-the-go gaming

The mobile gaming market is huge. There are thousands of games to choose from and a diverse selection of paid and free games. While free games are the most popular and highest grossing, gamers interested in the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel will prefer games like Call of Duty, PUBG, and Genshin Impact.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

5 Career Hacks to Landing a Job in Software Development

The job-hunting process of a software developer is a lot different from finding a job in other professions like sales or customer advocacy. The hiring process is usually a mixture of hard and soft skills with most of the weight placed on the hard skills like languages, frameworks and your ability to write quality code. These skills are usually tested through a coding challenge which you have to pass to get to another stage in the hiring process.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy