Brookville, OH

1 taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Brookville; Interstate reopens

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
I-70 at Arlington Rd.

BROOKVILLE — One person has been taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Brookville Monday night.

We called the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and they told us troopers went out to the 21-mile marker on I-70 WB at Arlington Road for a crash.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found three vehicles crashed on the interstate.

>>Speed a factor in deadly crash on North Main Street in Dayton

According to OSHP, one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-70 WB was closed down in the area of Arlington Rd. for over an hour.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

1 taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Dayton late Saturday night. Montgomery County Regional dispatch tells us crews went out to the cross of North Patterson Boulevard and East Third Street around 11:18 p.m. on the report of a vehicle hitting two people riding scooters.
Multiple medics respond to crash in Xenia

XENIA — Multiple medics responded to a crash near the 2000 block of Treibein Road in Xenia. Greene County dispatch told us that around 5:30 p.m. crews responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Dispatch said that two medical vehicles left the scene and went to area hospitals, but...
XENIA, OH
Crews respond to barn fire in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Crews responded to a barn fire at Dull Homestead Inc. located at the 10000 block of National Road in Brookville. Englewood dispatch told us that crews were called to the fire around 7:15 Saturday and upon arrival found a barn filled with corn on fire. Initial reports...
BROOKVILLE, OH
Medics called to injury crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Emergancy medical units were called to an injury crash in Dayton early Sunday morning. We called Montgomery County Regional dispatch, and they told us crews responded to a crash at Free Pike and Arlene Avenue around 12:37 a.m. According to dispatch notes, medics did not have to...
DAYTON, OH
Union City man crashes truck into pond, leaves the scene

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies say a Union City man crashed his pickup truck into a pond and walked away from the scene unharmed Saturday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to respond to an accident with a vehicle in a pond around 7:12 a.m. in the 300 block of State Route 571.
UNION CITY, OH
