1 taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Brookville; Interstate reopens

I-70 at Arlington Rd.

BROOKVILLE — One person has been taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Brookville Monday night.

We called the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and they told us troopers went out to the 21-mile marker on I-70 WB at Arlington Road for a crash.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found three vehicles crashed on the interstate.

According to OSHP, one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-70 WB was closed down in the area of Arlington Rd. for over an hour.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

