The Apollo High School Eaglettes Dance Team has concluded its competition season with a series of state and national championships. The squad competed at the Jamfest Dance Super Nationals at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville on Feb. 11-13, taking the floor against teams representing 15 states. The team’s many hours of hard work, practice and dedication were rewarded with two national championships — in the categories of Varsity Pom and Hip Hop.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO