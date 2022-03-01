Tyler Tettleton to leave Ohio Bobcats' coaching staff for NFL's Jaguars, per report

Ohio Bobcats assistant coach Tyler Tettleton is leaving Athens to join the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars as an offensive quality control assistant, according to a report Monday night via Twitter from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Tettleton, who played quarterback for the Bobcats from 2009 to 2013, was Ohio's pass game coordinator and running backs coach last season. He was an offensive assistant at LSU in 2020, and an offensive quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

He's also worked as a graduate assistant for the Oklahoma Sooners and a pro personnel intern for the New York Jets.

The Jaguars, 3-14 in 2021, hired Doug Pederson as their new head coach in February.

