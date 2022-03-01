ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyler Tettleton to leave Ohio Bobcats' coaching staff for NFL's Jaguars, per report

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jO2pq_0eS0r2bs00

Ohio Bobcats assistant coach Tyler Tettleton is leaving Athens to join the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars as an offensive quality control assistant, according to a report Monday night via Twitter from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Tettleton, who played quarterback for the Bobcats from 2009 to 2013, was Ohio's pass game coordinator and running backs coach last season. He was an offensive assistant at LSU in 2020, and an offensive quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

He's also worked as a graduate assistant for the Oklahoma Sooners and a pro personnel intern for the New York Jets.

The Jaguars, 3-14 in 2021, hired Doug Pederson as their new head coach in February.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Steelers targeting these 3 quarterbacks in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers could replace Ben Roethlisberger at least temporarily with one of these three quarterbacks in 2022 NFL free agency. With Ben Roethlisberger having called it a career, the Pittsburgh Steelers may look to find his short-term successor in the wonderful world of NFL free agency. As it stands...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Tettleton
247Sports

Mel Kiper releases latest 2022 Mock Draft with trades ahead of NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine is underway, as draft prospects have descended on Indianapolis. Drills are set to get underway later this week, and Mel Kiper has released his latest mock draft before things get ramped up, with a couple of trades highlighting the first round. The quarterback position has not...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NFL Legend Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders lives a pretty good life these days. The Pro Football Hall of Famer turned college football head coach is leading the Jackson State football program. He’s coming off a big year in 2021, in which he was named the conference’s head coach of the year. Off...
NFL
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of NFL Reporter Erin Andrews

With the 2021-22 NFL season coming to an end, it’s now the offseason for longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. While Andrews admittedly prefers the craziness of the NFL season, the offseason does present her with more time to spend with her “retired” husband, Jarret Stoll. Stoll, a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Ohio Bobcats#Espn#Lsu#The Cleveland Browns#The Oklahoma Sooners#Cincinnati Com
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Daughter Announced Her Commitment This Week

It was a big week for the Sanders family. Friday night, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new “Coach Prime” series on Barstool Sports. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

5 NFL Star Players Who Retired Shockingly Early

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ali Marpet announced his retirement at the age of 28 on Sunday afternoon. The news shocked the NFL world, as Marpet was just coming into his prime. “After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire...
NFL
The Spun

NBA Owner Reveals If He Would Draft Bronny James

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has weighed in on if he would draft Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James. Cuban spoke to Sportsgrid and confirmed that it’s unlikely he’d burn a second-round pick to draft him, though it all comes down to how good he is at the time.
NBA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 1 Preferred Team For Aaron Rodgers

It sounds like an announcement from Aaron Rodgers is coming soon. Rodgers might be appearing on The Pat McAfee Show again on Tuesday afternoon. This week, we could be getting an announcement from the four-time MVP. The Packers starter is believed to be considering returning to Green Bay for another...
NFL
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy