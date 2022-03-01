Erik O. Furseth passes away at 91

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If there is one man who loved the game of basketball it was Erik O. Furseth and for many who had the pleasure of hearing his voice over the years they felt that love shine through every time he stepped up to the microphone.

Whether it be at a high school basketball game, or Michigan State, Furseth had a distinctive voice that everyone knew and for those who knew him best they would say he was, “Addicted to announcing.”

He was also addicted to Michigan State.

Furseth, who turned 91 in October, passed away Monday around 6:45 p.m. in Traverse City.

His journey at MSU began in the early 1950s. Furseth initially came to East Lansing on a full-ride scholarship to play football for Clarence “Biggie” Munn, but after suffering an injury in his first fall with the Spartans his path led him to the Spartan basketball team. Out of 120 walk-ons he made the cut and in ’53 he became a captain where he played for Hall of Fame coach Pete Newell.

After college Erik O. became a DJ for WILS. He was there for 14 years and on Saturday’s he would have the Lansing Civic Center filled with people.

From 1968 to 2002 he was the public address announcer for MSU basketball games, bridging the gap between Jenison Fieldhouse and the Breslin Center.

He also lent his voice to the MSU football team from 1971 to 1998.

Furseth also filled in at WLNS-TV in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Then there was his love for calling the MHSAA Finals for both boys and girls basketball games. A passion of his that spanned five decades.

He was the voice for both MSU Athletics and Michigan High School Athletics.

