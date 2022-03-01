Health Calendar — March 1

MISCELLANY

Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:

For ages 12 and older:

— 4 to 7 p.m., March 2 and 3, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick

— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 4 and 5, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick

— 4 to 6 p.m. March 1, Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg

— 10 a.m. to noon, March 26 and April 23, Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Free clinic coordinated by the Asian American Center of Frederick and Frederick Health Hospital. First, second and boosters available, Pfizer and Moderna. www.aacfmd.org or 301-682-4511.

Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4-5:30 p.m. first Sunday of the month, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman’s Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com.

BLOOD DRIVES

Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.

March 3 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus

March 7 — 1:45 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 710 N. Main St., Boonsboro

March 9 — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade

March 9 — 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 528 E. Middle St., Gettysburg, Pa.

March 10 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Frederick Moose Lodge 371, 828 E. Patrick St., Frederick

March 10 — 2 to 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church-Libertytown, 9200 Green Valley Road, Union Bridge

March 10 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., New Windsor Social Hall, 101 High St., New Windsor.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.

Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.

