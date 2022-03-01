ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB owners, players still talking. So, that's something

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is pictured outside Roger Dean Stadium after a labor negotiating session with baseball players Monday in Jupiter. [ LYNNE SLADKY | AP ]

Negotiations went late into the night Monday — and into extra innings early Tuesday — as baseball owners seemed closer to reaching agreement with players on a new labor deal than to sticking to their arbitrarily set deadline to cancel regular-season games, which are set to start on March 31.

The sides met over 11 sessions, albeit some just for minutes, in talks that lasted over 14-plus hours and went past midnight at Jupiter’s Roger Dean Stadium, spring home of the Cardinals and Marlins. They reportedly made progress on several fronts to find middle ground on primarily financial issues, as well as the owners’ desire to increase the number of teams making the playoffs from 10 to 12 or 14.

“We’re working at it,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said to reporters as he shuttled between the groups around 6:15 p.m.

The players were pushing for most of the changes from the previous agreement, seeking to boost pay for younger players and entice teams to be more competitive while eliminating tanking. The owners’ main goal was to expand the playoff field, and inventory of postseason games, for which they will reap significant television revenue.

Among the main topics being negotiated were limits and penalties for the competitive balance tax (CBT) on the highest-spending teams, minimum salaries, bonus money for top players not eligible for arbitration, and a draft lottery for teams with the worst records. The sides agreed previously to add the designated hitter to the National League.

After word circulated Monday afternoon that owners were willing to miss a month of games, reports surfaced by mid-evening of progress — enough that the deadline was extended at least past midnight. The Athletic’s Evan Drellich tweeted that a deal was “not close, but not impossible.”

Most of the movement Monday came from the owners, as they got closer to what the players sought on the CBT, minimum salaries and contributions to the bonus pool. In exchange, the players, per USA Today, agreed to increase the playoff field to 12.

According to an earlier report from The Athletic, that would mean the minimum salary, which was $570,500 in 2021, would increase to around $675,000, with $20 million going into the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players. The owners offered a minimum salary of about $700,000 and a bonus pool contribution of $40 million if the players accepted the 14-team plan.

USA Today also reported late Monday that the sides agreed on CBT penalties similar to what was in the last agreement, though the thresholds had to be set.

The lack of a deal to this point already has had a major impact on spring training in cities across Florida and Arizona, as camps didn’t open as scheduled in mid-February and the first 10 days of exhibition games, through March 7, have been canceled. The Rays, through Monday, would have played 11 games, including five at their spring home in Port Charlotte. They are scheduled to open the season March 31 at Boston, with their home opener April 8 vs. Baltimore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0eS0ozhP00

Short of an agreement, this would become the second shortened season in the last three, as the 2020 campaign was delayed and abbreviated to 60 games due to the pandemic. But it would be the first impacted by a labor dispute since the players went on strike in August 1994, leading to cancellation of the playoffs and World Series, and the fourth overall.

When the owners set the Feb. 28 deadline, they did so figuring teams would need about a month to get ready for the regular season. But even with a couple of days needed logistically for camps to open, there appeared to be some wiggle room to preserve a 162-game season. They are trying to avoid a replay of 2020, when teams had three weeks in July to get ready and there were a high number of injuries.

Cancelling games — which Manfred said previously would be “a disastrous outcome” — impacts both sides financially, as players don’t get paid and teams don’t get most of their revenues until regular-season games are played.

Owners said the canceled games would not be made up with doubleheaders or an adjustment to the schedule and players would not be paid or get service time for the missed games. But both the missed games and compensation could end up being negotiated as part of an eventual agreement.

The owners set this process in motion when they locked out the players on Dec. 2, Manfred saying in a letter to fans they were “forced” to take the “defensive” action in hopes it would “jump start” the negotiations.

Unsaid was that they did so to take away the option of players opting to go on strike after the season started. Unhelpful after starting the lockout was that they didn’t make their first offer for more than a month.

Though there was no progress toward an agreement through a handful of negotiating sessions, Manfred said after a Feb. 8-10 owners meeting in Orlando that he remained optimistic there would be a deal. But he also mentioned for the first time that owners would set a Feb. 28 deadline for an agreement to be reached in order for the regular season to start as planned on March 31.

