House legislation would write abortion rights into law in the face of challenges before the Supreme Court.Oregon's Democratic senators criticized a vote by Republicans to block legislation to guarantee women's reproductive rights and safeguard the ability of health care providers to perform abortions. The Senate vote Monday, Feb. 28, was 46 in favor and 48 against, far short of the 60 required to cut off debate on legislation (HR 3755) that the House passed on Sept. 24. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley voted with all but one Democrat to end debate. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joined 47 Republicans against...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO