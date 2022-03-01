ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Man Shoots His 3 Children, a Bystander and Then Himself in Sacramento Church

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9pJ9_0eS0nVRw00
Sheriff’s deputies string crime scene tape at the scene of the shooting in Sacramento. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life on Monday in an outburst of gun violence that unfolded in a church near California’s capital.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Rod Grassmann told reporters near the scene that investigators were seeking clues to a motive for the bloodshed but believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

“This was not a random shooting,” Grassmann said, adding that the gunman and his victims “knew each other.”

The shooting erupted at about 5 p.m. inside The Church in Sacramento, located in the Arden-Arcade community on the eastern edge of Sacramento’s city limits, Grassmann told reporters.

A church employee on an upper floor of the church at the time told authorities he heard a single gunshot, followed by several more shots before he ran out of the building and called police, according to Grassmann.

Sheriff’s deputies arriving at the scene found five people shot to death — three children under the age of 15, the father and another adult who was not immediately identified by investigators, Grassmann said.

He said the father was believed to have shot the four other victims before turning the gun on himself. Authorities did not say whether the second adult was related to the other family members or whether the person was a man or woman.

Local television station KTVU cited Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones as saying that investigators believe the shooting unfolded during a supervised visit between the father and the children, and that the fourth victim was the adult chaperone.

Gov. Gavin Newsom commented on the shooting on Twitter, saying, “Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

One Injured in Overnight Fire in El Cajon

At least one person was injured in a fire this morning in El Cajon. Firefighters responded to an apartment engulfed in flames on the 300 block of North Mollison Avenue, near Broadway around 1 a.m., the Heartland Fire Department confirmed. Paramedics transported the unidentified victim to a hospital. The condition...
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Man Who Killed SDPD Officer Sentenced to Death

A man who shot two San Diego police officers, one of whom died, was sentenced to death Friday. Jesse Michael Gomez, 58, was convicted last year of murder and a special circumstance allegation of killing a police officer for the July 28, 2016, shooting of SDPD Officer Jonathan “J.D.” De Guzman, 43.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Convicted Felon Jailed after El Cajon Officer Hit with Baseball Bat Outside Walmart

A 26-year-old convicted felon was arrested Friday after allegedly hitting a police officer with a baseball bat outside an El Cajon Walmart. El Cajon Police Department units were called to the Walmart at 605 Fletcher Parkway, near Interstate 8, just before 3:40 p.m. by the store’s loss prevention team, which reported the suspect — later identified as Julian Sebastien Kurko — was attempting to steal sporting goods and threatening employees with an aluminum bat, according to the department’s Lt. Will Guerin.
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

First Responders Use ‘Jaws of Life’ to Pull Driver from Wrecked SUV Off Regents Road

A male driver suffered moderate injuries early Sunday after his SUV went off the road, went up an embankment and ended up rolling on its side. The driver was believed to have been traveling southbound on Regents Road at around 2:40 a.m., according to OnScene.TV when the wreck occurred. Rescuers had trouble spotting the SUV in the area south of state Route 52, but they found it covered in brush on their second try.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Times of San Diego

Driver Shot, Wounded On State Route 94

A 27-year-old National City woman is in a hospital after she was shot Saturday while driving on state Route 94, the California Highway Patrol said. The shooting happened at 5:40 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle pulled up behind a white Ford Edge that was traveling westbound on SR-94 east of Kenwood Drive, according to CHP Officer Travis Garrow.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Faces Hate Crime Trial in Altercation with SDG&E Worker in September

The city attorney’s office Friday announced it’s filed charges against a man who allegedly hurled racial slurs and struck a utility worker in Point Loma Heights. The Office of City Attorney Mara W. Elliot has filed charges against Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr. for the incident that took place at an San Diego Gas and Electric roadblock the night of Sept. 15, 2021, at the corner of Voltaire Street and Mendocino Boulevard.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Police#Sacramento Church#The Church#Ktvu#Twitter
Times of San Diego

No Injuries Reported As Explosions Rock El Cajon Apartment Building, Destroy 1 Unit

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Bomb and Arson Team is investigating the cause of two explosions that destroyed an El Cajon apartment Friday. Neighbors told OnScene.TV that the first explosion, at around 8 a.m., rocked and lifted the floor of their upstairs apartment, in the 1500 block of Main Street. When they came outside, they witnessed the next explosion blow out the windows of a first-floor apartment.
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Hit-and-Run Driver in Dark Sedan Injures 54-Year-Old Woman in Pacific Beach

Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect Thursday after a woman was injured walking a main road in Pacific Beach. The 54-year-old pedestrian was walking along the curb line when an older, dark-color sedan drifted to the right and struck her with its passenger mirror and drove away south on Mission Bay Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy