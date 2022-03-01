ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Bangernomics best buys: Volkswagen Jetta

By James Ruppert
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it looks like a Golf and drives like a Golf, it must be a Golf. Or not, as our second-hand expert explains. The Golf with a boot never went away. Well, not until a few years ago, anyway. The Bora of 1999-2005 was less practical and more of...

www.autocar.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

2023 Nissan Z Is Here To Battle Toyota's Supra

It's an unexpectedly great time to be a fan of Japanese sports cars. The Toyota Supra is back, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is as wonderful as ever, you can buy a new Civic Type R at your local Honda store, and the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins are not only available, they've just been reinvigorated. And now, as seen in the automaker's star-studded Super Bowl LVI ad, this 2023 Nissan Z should give enthusiasts yet another solid choice in this unexpectedly bustling segment when it goes on sale this spring.
CARS
Motorious

1966 Oldsmobile Toronado Was The First American FWD Car Since The ‘30s

This insane car was the first of its kind as it combines high horsepower with fwd and classic style. Oldsmobile is an incredibly famous automobile manufacturer in the United States because of its reputation for building outstanding luxury muscle cars in the 1960s and 1970s. These vehicles mainly consisted of the 442, Starfire, and Delmont 88, but one vehicle doesn't get nearly enough attention in modern automotive culture. This incredible muscle car machine was a sleek racing-inspired luxury vehicle with a ton of power provided by a big V8 engine. Without a doubt, these things changed the automotive world when they rolled off the production line. So what is this incredible machine that we're ranting and raving about?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Manual Toyota GR Supra Is Coming This Summer

When the Toyota GR Supra was first released to the market in 2019, the one piece of equipment that we all sorely missed was an engaging manual gearbox. The current twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine supplied by BMW is currently only offered with ZF's eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission which is great but detracts from the overall engaging driving experience.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Cars#Honda Motor#Electric Cars#Economy#Vehicles#Bangernomics#Bora#Wolfsburg#Tdi#Gti#Bluemotion
MotorTrend Magazine

Volkswagen Introduces Oettinger Body Kit For MkVIII Golf GTI and R Hatchbacks

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI went on sale only a couple of months ago, and VW is already in full swing with exterior styling options that give the MkVIII hot hatchback more edge. Designed by German tuning company Oettinger Sports Systems, which has been a going concern since 1946, factory-approved body upgrades are now available for the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and R models.
CARS
Motor1.com

Automecca Sportsvan Is Retro Bus With VW Beetle Soul For Sale

Back in the early 1970s, Curtis Brubaker had the awesome idea to revive the spirit of the original Volkswagen Beetle and Microbus with a new vehicle based on the same bones. Unfortunately, the designer couldn’t reach an official deal with the German automaker and decided to continue the project on his own. Instead of receiving unused platforms directly from the factory, Brubaker had to work with used Beetles and convert them into new vintage-looking buses, selling the excess components from the original car.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Best Second-Hand Midsize SUV to Buy?

Buying a brand-new SUV can get pricey. Once drivers take new cars off of the car lot, they depreciate quickly. Buying a second-hand SUV is a great way to save money on an SUV. What is the best second-hand midsize SUV to buy?. The best second-hand midsize SUV to buy...
BUYING CARS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Trucks to Buy and Not Buy Explained by a Chevrolet Mechanic

Thinking about buying a used Chevy truck, but not sure which model in what eras are the keepers worth investing in? Here’s the latest from an experienced Chevrolet truck owner and mechanic who offers this guide about Chevy truck specifics and which you should and should not buy…and why.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible Receiving Slick New Styling

The 992 generation Porsche 911 range is due for its mid-life update. It might sound hard to believe that the 992 is already a few years old. And like every previous generation, Porsche continues to evolve its signature model. Earlier this month, our spy photographers caught the refreshed 992 911 Carrera coupe out doing cold-weather testing and now the convertible body style has been spotted doing the same.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Volkswagen Amarok, Ford Ranger Sibling, Spied Testing In Detroit

Back in June of 2020, Ford and Volkswagen signed off on a landmark partnership agreement that will result in the creation of a number of joint projects, including future Ford EVs riding on VW’s MEB platform and a variety of vans and pickups including the next-gen Transit Connect, which is essentially a rebadged Volkswagen Caddy, as well as the next-gen VW Transporter van, which will be built by Ford, and the 2022 Volkswagen Amarok, which is based on the recently-revealed next-gen Ford Ranger. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2022 Volkswagen Amarok prototype out driving around for the very first time in the Metro Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
MotorBiscuit

Chevy Silverado Blacklake XT1: Better Than the Ford Raptor

Why doesn’t Chevy build this? Both Ram and Toyota are gunning for the Ford Raptor. But if Chevy won’t do it, then leave it to a company like Blacklake Research and Development to do GM’s work. But the penalty for a mass-market manufacturer not being behind manufacturing is the price.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Kia Sportage Gets Price Hike But Remains Competitive

The 2023 Kia Sportage made its debut in America last October. It arrived with a completely fresh design, a much larger body that results in superb interior space, and a new plug-in hybrid model with an all-electric range of over 30 miles. Having started production right here in Georgia just weeks ago, Kia has now shared official pricing for the new Sportage.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Most Fuel-Efficient Pickup Trucks On The Market: Diesel Edition

Buying a new truck can be a daunting task, but trying to find a fuel-efficient pickup truck can be even worse. Using the information from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, which trucks made the list? For example, there are four diesel truck options and three gasoline truck options to get started.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Highlander: What Does Consumer Reports Think About This SUV?

For years, the Toyota Highlander name includes thoughts of quality, reliability, practicality, and comfort. Higher trims of this three-row midsize SUV reach into luxury areas of the market. The 2022 version is an excellent alternative to minivan driving, provided you don’t need a large third-row for your passengers. The 2022 Highlander competes in a strong market, but it continues as one of the top models in its class.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Man Turns His Honda Accord Into The Maserati Of His Dreams

With a rich and illustrious history of making desirable cars, Maserati is one of the world's most revered automotive brands. Its latest MC20 seems like a promising return to the sports car sphere, after years of focusing on grand tourers such as the 3200GT and more recent Gran Turismo and GranCabrio.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy