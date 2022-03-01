Bangernomics best buys: Volkswagen Jetta

This insane car was the first of its kind as it combines high horsepower with fwd and classic style. Oldsmobile is an incredibly famous automobile manufacturer in the United States because of its reputation for building outstanding luxury muscle cars in the 1960s and 1970s. These vehicles mainly consisted of the 442, Starfire, and Delmont 88, but one vehicle doesn't get nearly enough attention in modern automotive culture. This incredible muscle car machine was a sleek racing-inspired luxury vehicle with a ton of power provided by a big V8 engine. Without a doubt, these things changed the automotive world when they rolled off the production line. So what is this incredible machine that we're ranting and raving about?

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO