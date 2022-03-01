The Nuggets May Be Whole Again For The Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns (50-12) head into their matchup against the New York Knicks (25-37) on March 4, 2022 as a 6-point favorite. In their last game, the Suns got a team-high 20 points from Cameron Johnson on the way to a 120-90 victory over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. They were favored by 11 points and covered the spread, and the teams combined to score 210 points to fall short of the 225 point total. In their last game, the Knicks got a team-high 30 points from RJ Barrett in a 123-108 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday. They failed to cover the spread as 10.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 231 points to go over the 223.5 point total.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO