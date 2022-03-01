ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Syracuse (Senior Night)

Biloxi Sun Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQuick Hitters from North Carolina’s thrilling 88-79 overtime victory over Syracuse on Senior Night. For the fourth straight game (and second straight Saturday-Monday turnaround) Carolina did what they needed to hold serve in “can’t lose” situations to preserve their NCAA Tournament aspirations. The Heels feel good about where they’re at, but...

www.sunherald.com

The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

North Carolina hosts Syracuse after Boeheim’s 23-point game

Syracuse Orange (15-14, 9-9 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -7.5; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the North Carolina Tar Heels after Buddy Boeheim scored 23 points in Syracuse's 97-72 loss to the Duke Blue Devils. The Tar Heels are...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Biloxi Sun Herald

Hamilton leads UNLV against Wyoming after 25-point performance

Wyoming Cowboys (23-6, 12-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (17-12, 9-7 MWC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -1.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on the Wyoming Cowboys after Bryce Hamilton scored 25 points in UNLV's 86-76 loss to the Boise State Broncos. The Rebels have gone 11-4 at home. UNLV...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Moerman leads Air Force past San Jose St. 58-54

Lucas Moerman recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Air Force to a 58-54 win over San Jose State on Tuesday night, snapping the Falcons' nine-game losing streak. A.J. Walker had 15 points for Air Force (11-17, 4-13 Mountain West Conference). Jake Heidbreder added 10 points. Myron (MJ) Amey...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Biloxi Sun Herald

Wake Forest faces NC State following Laravia’s 23-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (11-18, 4-14 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (22-8, 12-7 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -10.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the NC State Wolf Pack after Jake Laravia scored 23 points in Wake...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Sacramento Bee

Five Takeaways: North Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 (OT)

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina. Here are five takeaways from the loss. We all know the flaws of this team. They have been discussed at length all season. But I want to start with a positive this team has had all year. Their effort. All year this team has played as hard as it can. Monday night, with essentially nothing to play for with the NCAA Tournament off the table barring an ACC Tournament Title, combined with playing a team that is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life on their senior night, there was every reason for this to have been a repeat of the Duke game. Except, it was not. The effort that the players gave should be commended. No that does not mean accepting a .500 type season as the new bar for Syracuse basketball. No that does not mean a loss is suddenly OK. It is simply acknowledging that all season, this team has fought and given everything they had. I do think that speaks to the culture of the program, but that's a separate discussion. I think the players deserve support for senior night against Miami, where they will undoubtedly continue to give that effort.
SYRACUSE, NY
KTVZ

Manek, Love lead North Carolina past Syracuse 88-79 in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 22 points, Caleb Love hit three clutch 3-pointers and North Carolina defeated Syracuse 88-79 in overtime. North Carolina’s win came despite a season-high 36 points from Cole Swider of Syracuse. Love’s 3-pointer gave North Carolina a 70-69 lead with 2:20 remaining in regulation. His 3-pointer with 8 seconds left gave UNC a 73-71 lead before Joe Girard III tied it with a tough 15-footer from the baseline. Love struck again early in overtime, his 3-pointer giving the Tar Heels a 78-73 lead with 3:54 to go. RJ Davis hit a 3-pointer on North Carolina’s next possession and the Tar Heels were in control with an eight-point lead.
NBA
Tri-City Herald

Syracuse Falls Just Short in Overtime Loss at North Carolina

Syracuse had a one point lead and the ball with under 20 seconds left, but a miscue on the out of bounds play ultimately led to overtime which North Carolina dominated. The Tar Heels beat the Orange 88-79 despite 36 points from Cole Swider. Syracuse drops to 15-15 (9-10) on the season. The regular season finale is on Saturday when Syracuse hosts Miami.
SYRACUSE, NY
Biloxi Sun Herald

Austin Peay plays in OVC Tournament against the Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-20, 7-10 OVC) vs. Austin Peay Governors (12-16, 8-10 OVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -1.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in the OVC Tournament. The Governors have gone 6-5 in home games. Austin Peay ranks...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Biloxi Sun Herald

Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Named Finalist for 2022 Jerry West Award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was among five finalists for the 2022 Jerry West Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. The Jerry West Award is given annually to the nation's top shooting guard. Last season, Oregon's Chris Duarte was the recipient....
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
charlottenews.net

North Carolina aims to continue ascent vs. Syracuse

North Carolina seems to have it flowing again, and at an ideal juncture of the season. The Tar Heels will carry a three-game winning streak into Monday night's home finale against Syracuse at Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) remains in the chase for a share...
SYRACUSE, NY
Biloxi Sun Herald

Hawks waste 17-point lead in road loss to Celtics

BOSTON – With a disastrous second half, the Hawks (29-32) squandered a 17-point lead in a 107-98 loss to the Celtics (37-27) at TD Garden Tuesday. Next up, the Hawks will host the Bulls Thursday. Below are some takeaways from the loss:. 1. In the third quarter, this game...
NBA
charlottenews.net

North Carolina tops Syracuse in OT to keep ACC title hopes alive

Brady Manek scored 22 points and North Carolina posted the first eight points of overtime to beat Syracuse 88-79 on Monday night in Chapel Hill, N.C., keeping alive its hopes to finish atop the Atlantic Coast Conference. In order to gain a share of the ACC title, North Carolina (22-8,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Biloxi Sun Herald

Nets fall further down East standings with 2nd straight loss to Raptors

The only thing that matters are the standings. The Nets absorbed their second straight loss to the Toronto Raptors, this time a 109-108 defeat on the other side of the Canadian border on Tuesday. It was a valiant effort considering the bludgeoning they took on the Barclays Center floor on Monday in New York.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Syracuse vs. North Carolina, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Syracuse Orange will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in college basketball action on Monday night from the Dean Smith Center. Syracuse will be looking to bounce back after two straight losses with the most recent being a blowout loss to Duke 97-72 in their last game. As for UNC, they come into tonight’s matchup on a three-game winning streak and will look to make it four when they take their home court tonight.
SYRACUSE, NY
Biloxi Sun Herald

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Virginia Tech | Game 29

BLACKSBURG, Va. - With another quick turnaround in store, the Louisville men's basketball program doesn't have much time to lick their wounds, as they will be capping off their three-game road trip with a showdown at Virginia Tech. Facing Wake Forest in their last time out, things went downhill in...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Biloxi Sun Herald

Notre Dame Looking To Finish Off 2023 Linebacker Class With An Elite Rover

With Al Golden taking over as defensive coordinator for Notre Dame, there are bound to be some new wrinkles Golden installs, but fundamentally speaking the defense will remain structurally very similar to what head coach Marcus Freeman has implemented as a part of the program. That’s a layer that was understood when making the hire.
FOOTBALL

