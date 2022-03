Intel's recent stock slide is tied to its Q4 results as well as the more recent Investor Meeting. Intel (INTC) stock has seen a bit of a slide lately, although it can be said that the stock is not doing much worse than its peer group. Nevertheless, the slide is a concern as Intel's price-earnings ratio and price-sales ratios are well below those of its peer group. Many investors holding Intel stock due to its perceived "value" are none too happy about the stock price drop.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO