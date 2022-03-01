As gas prices climb, is relief in sight?

(GasBuddy) Americans have seen one of the most profound weeks at the pump with energy prices skyrocketing, marking the 10th straight weekly rise. The nation’s average gas price has risen a staggering 46.5 cents from a week ago and stands at $4.06 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The average price of gasoline will likely set a new all-time record in the next 12 hours, breaching the previous $4.103 per gallon record. With the recent rise, the national average is up 61.1 cents from a month ago and $1.29 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 61.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.61 per gallon, the highest since August, 2008 and is just 20 cents from the all-time record high of $4.84/gal.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO