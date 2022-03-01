ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As gas prices climb, is relief in sight?

madison
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. gas prices hit $3.64 a gallon for...

madison.com

WWMT

Gas prices climbing in West Michigan due to Russia-Ukraine conflict

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — With U.S. officials warning that Russia could attack Ukraine "any day now," economic impacts are being felt in West Michigan and around the world. Gas prices are already going up. The average price of a gallon is $3.30 in West Michigan, according to AAA. Experts said they expect oil prices to continue to climb.
MICHIGAN STATE
Culpeper Star Exponent

Gas prices continue to climb; average price in Fredericksburg hits $3.44

The steady climb of gas prices has continued this week, reaching highs not seen in nearly a decade. The average cost for a gallon of regular gas nationally, in Virginia and in Fredericksburg region ticked up a few more notches Monday and Tuesday, making it the eighth straight week of rising prices, according to online fuel tracker GasBuddy.com.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WYFF4.com

SC gas prices continue to climb, state average now at $3.29

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) — (Above video was published Feb. 16, 2022.) “The weeks ahead could be rather ugly" for gas prices as world conditions create the perfect storm for pain at the pump, an expert said Monday. GasBuddy’s weekly survey of more than 3,000 gas stations statewide showed an...
TRAFFIC
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Gas Prices Expected to Climb Due to Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis is expected to send already high gas prices even higher. The Russian invasion of Ukraine will have ripple effects on energy prices globally, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. Oil prices were up about 5 to 6% Thursday as a result...
TRAFFIC
WANE-TV

No end in sight for ‘unprecedented rise’ in gas prices: GasBuddy

(GasBuddy) Americans have seen one of the most profound weeks at the pump with energy prices skyrocketing, marking the 10th straight weekly rise. The nation’s average gas price has risen a staggering 46.5 cents from a week ago and stands at $4.06 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The average price of gasoline will likely set a new all-time record in the next 12 hours, breaching the previous $4.103 per gallon record. With the recent rise, the national average is up 61.1 cents from a month ago and $1.29 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 61.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.61 per gallon, the highest since August, 2008 and is just 20 cents from the all-time record high of $4.84/gal.
TRAFFIC
