Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Syracuse (Senior Night)

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQuick Hitters from North Carolina’s thrilling 88-79 overtime victory over Syracuse on Senior Night. For the fourth straight game (and second straight Saturday-Monday turnaround) Carolina did what they needed to hold serve in “can’t lose” situations to preserve their NCAA Tournament aspirations. The Heels feel good about where they’re at, but...

The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
News-Democrat

Paul Zeise: Coach K is the greatest college basketball coach of all time

Discussions about the greatest coach in any sport are often subjective and based on some arbitrary metric suited to fit an argument someone is making on behalf of a given coach. It is a fun game to play, but there generally isn't a right answer as there are multiple coaches who have a resume worthy of being deemed the greatest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
News-Democrat

Manek, Love lead North Carolina past Syracuse 88-79 in OT

Brady Manek scored 22 points, Caleb Love hit three clutch 3-pointers and North Carolina defeated Syracuse 88-79 in overtime on Monday night. North Carolina's win came despite a season-high 36 points from Cole Swider of Syracuse. He made 14 of 21 shots, including 7 of 11 from 3-point distance, before fouling out late in overtime.
NBA
News-Democrat

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Regaining Pre-Injury Form

Tyler Herro is back like he never left. With nearly two weeks rest between time he was injured and the All-Star break, Herro has played solid the past three games. Since his return, he has averaged 24 points, five rebounds and 3.3 assists. Herro outscored the New York Knicks bench (25-18) in the Heat's victory Feb. 25.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Five Takeaways: North Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 (OT)

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina. Here are five takeaways from the loss. We all know the flaws of this team. They have been discussed at length all season. But I want to start with a positive this team has had all year. Their effort. All year this team has played as hard as it can. Monday night, with essentially nothing to play for with the NCAA Tournament off the table barring an ACC Tournament Title, combined with playing a team that is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life on their senior night, there was every reason for this to have been a repeat of the Duke game. Except, it was not. The effort that the players gave should be commended. No that does not mean accepting a .500 type season as the new bar for Syracuse basketball. No that does not mean a loss is suddenly OK. It is simply acknowledging that all season, this team has fought and given everything they had. I do think that speaks to the culture of the program, but that's a separate discussion. I think the players deserve support for senior night against Miami, where they will undoubtedly continue to give that effort.
SYRACUSE, NY
Tri-City Herald

Syracuse Falls Just Short in Overtime Loss at North Carolina

Syracuse had a one point lead and the ball with under 20 seconds left, but a miscue on the out of bounds play ultimately led to overtime which North Carolina dominated. The Tar Heels beat the Orange 88-79 despite 36 points from Cole Swider. Syracuse drops to 15-15 (9-10) on the season. The regular season finale is on Saturday when Syracuse hosts Miami.
SYRACUSE, NY
News-Democrat

Stacy Searel to be Named O Line Coach for Georgia

Georgia football was searching to hire its third offensive line coach in the Kirby Smart era after the former coach Matt Luke stepped down from his role on the staff a week ago Monday. Luke's reasoning for stepping down is due to him wanting to spend more time with his family as his kids are growing up.
ATHENS, GA
charlottenews.net

North Carolina aims to continue ascent vs. Syracuse

North Carolina seems to have it flowing again, and at an ideal juncture of the season. The Tar Heels will carry a three-game winning streak into Monday night's home finale against Syracuse at Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) remains in the chase for a share...
SYRACUSE, NY
charlottenews.net

North Carolina tops Syracuse in OT to keep ACC title hopes alive

Brady Manek scored 22 points and North Carolina posted the first eight points of overtime to beat Syracuse 88-79 on Monday night in Chapel Hill, N.C., keeping alive its hopes to finish atop the Atlantic Coast Conference. In order to gain a share of the ACC title, North Carolina (22-8,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

March Madness 2022: North Carolina avoids bubble nightmare with OT win over Syracuse

North Carolina entered Monday night's game against Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament projected field by the thinnest of margins, according to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm. And thanks to point guard Caleb Love, who went off late, the Tar Heels were able to skirt a potentially disastrous home loss, outlasting Syracuse in overtime, 88-79, avoiding at March Madness bubble nightmare.
SYRACUSE, NY
News-Democrat

Fox, Kings to visit Ingram, Pelicans

Sacramento Kings (23-40, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-36, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans host De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. The Pelicans are 16-20 in conference play. New Orleans is 15-24 in games decided by at...
NBA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at North Carolina

Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 88-79 loss to North Carolina on Monday in the Dean Smith Center. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse vs. North Carolina box score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Late 3s, Caleb...
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Boston

Celtics Sound Optimistic About Jaylen Brown’s Ankle Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — It did not look good for Jaylen Brown or the Celtics when Boston’s swingman suffered a nasty ankle injury early in Tuesday night’s win over the Atlanta Hawks. But the Celtics sound somewhat confident that this won’t be a long-term issue for Brown. Brown went down in a heap after he rolled his ankle just three minutes into the game. He stepped on De’Andre Hunter’s foot as he drove to the hoop, and fell awkwardly to the floor. Brown was down for a few moments, but eventually walked off on his own power. He was ruled out for the...
NBA
WETM

Syracuse falls short to UNC in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse tied the game up with less than two seconds in regulation all thanks Joe Girard. North Carolina had the hot hand in overtime beating Syracuse 88-79. This loss drops the Orange to 15-15 overall (9-10 in the ACC). The Orange offense came out...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina fends off Missouri on Senior NIght

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (South Carolina Athletics)The South Carolina men's basketball team defeated Missouri, 73-69, on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena. Jermaine Couisnard and Devin Carter led the way for the Gamecocks (18-11, 9-8 SEC) with 17 points apiece. Carter also collected a team-high eight rebounds, nearly capturing his second career double-double.
COLUMBIA, SC

