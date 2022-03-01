Superior passes Marshall Fire exemption in new building code
SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Calling it a “win-win,” the Superior Board of Trustees has passed a new building code to help residents rebuild after the Marshall Fire.
The new building code does allow residents a provision to opt out and roll back to 2018 codes.
"The idea of building codes is that you have energy savings over time," Mayor Clint Folsom said. "So, it lowers utility bills over time. But, that is an over-time thing, and people often want to see the savings more immediately."
Close to 400 homes were lost in Superior in the Marshall Fire. Some residents had previously stated concerns that a new, across-the-board code might hike rebuild costs even more.
