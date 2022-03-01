ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tommaso Ciampa Gets New Theme Song, First WWE RAW Singles Win

By Marc Middleton
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa worked this week’s RAW from Columbus, OH and picked up his first red brand TV singles win, while also debuting a new theme song. Ciampa defeated Robert Roode on RAW, despite interference from Dolph Ziggler. After the match, The Dirty Dawgs double teamed Ciampa and beat...

New Champion Crowned On Tonight’s WWE RAW, Top Star Turns Heel

Finn Balor is your new WWE United States Champion. Tonight’s RAW saw Balor capture the strap by defeating Damian Priest by pinfall. Balor won the match clean, hitting the Coup de Grace for the pin to win. After the match, Priest cut a heel promo and attacked Balor with a cheap shot. Priest then launched Balor onto the announce table and left him laying to boos.
WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Shane McMahon Challenges Hulk Hogan: “Got One More In Ya?”

Shane McMahon has seemingly challenged two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to a future match, possibly at WrestleMania 38. On Sunday, McMahon shared a photo of himself in the hallway of Madison Square Garden, where he would attend a New York Rangers game with his three sons. As seen below, McMahon stood in front of the synopsis of WrestleMania 1, which was headlined by Hogan and Mr. T vs. Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper. McMahon stated that reading the synopsis got him thinking about a match with The Hulkster.
Backstage Notes On Randy Orton And What Happened With The Injury Scare On RAW

Randy Orton and Riddle were originally scheduled to defeat The Street Profits on last night’s WWE RAW. As noted, RAW saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Randy Orton and Riddle after Ford performed a Frogsplash on Orton, leading to an awkward finish and a post-match conversation between the two teams and the referee. Orton was seen clutching his right shoulder on the way to the backstage area.
Tommaso Ciampa
Akira Tozawa
Dolph Ziggler
Montez Ford Seemingly Provides Randy Orton Injury Update

As reported earlier, Randy Orton may have suffered a shoulder injury on last night’s WWE RAW. The possible injury occurred when Montez Ford landed awkwardly on Orton’s shoulder while performing a frog splash. Ford would pin Orton to secure Street Profits’ victory over RK-Bro. After RAW went off...
Photo: Becky Lynch Shows Off Brutal Welts From WWE RAW Match

On the live telecast of this week’s WWE RAW, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch proudly displayed the nasty welts she received after being on the receiving end of a Bianca Belair hair whip. Lynch once again took to Twitter to share a close-up shot of several welts on...
WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
Montez Ford Comments on WWE Raw Match, Says ‘Everyone Is Healthy’

– As previously reported, The Street Profits picked up a win over RK-Bro last night on WWE Raw. Montez Ford won the match after pinning Randy Orton following a Frog Splash. There was speculation that Orton might’ve been hurt or possibly injured during the move. Footage surfaced showing Orton favoring his shoulder and getting helped to walk out of the arena after the match. Ford has since commented on the match via Twitter.
Video: Finn Balor Wins The WWE United States Championship On RAW

Finn Balor is your new WWE United States Champion. Tonight’s RAW saw Balor capture the strap by defeating Damian Priest by pinfall. Balor won the match clean, hitting the Coup de Grace for the pin to win. After the match, Priest cut a heel promo and attacked Balor with a cheap shot. Priest then launched Balor onto the announce table and left him laying to boos.
LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – February 28, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. – We go right...
Another Top Title Match Added To WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Both of WWE’s top women’s championships will be defended on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. The Dallas Morning News reported Monday that WWE confirmed RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair on Saturday, April 2nd. WWE previously announced Charlotte Flair will defend...
Randy Orton Was Reportedly 'Unable to Move' After Tough 'WWE Raw' Spot

WWE had to make a change to one of their matches on Monday Night Raw. According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton took a tough frog splash from Montez Ford during the tag team match of RKBro vs. The Street Profits. When Ford landed on Orton, the 41-year-old was "initially unable to move." The Street Profits, made up of Ford and Angelo Dawkins, won the match after Ford pinned Orton. However, Orton and his tag team partner Riddle were reportedly scheduled to win the match on WWE Raw after a series of RKOs.
Corey Graves Teases “Familiar Face” Returning For WrestleMania 38

With WWE WrestleMania 38 happening on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 in Dallas, the capacity is expected to reach over 100,000 each night. With that large of a crowd, it’s being reported that WWE has been pulling out all the stops to try to sell out the show, including contacting WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin for a potential return for the first time in 19 years to face Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion added fuel to that fire by chirping Texas on social media and on this past Monday’s RAW.
Photos: Alexa Bliss’ Bachelorette Party Ahead Of Wedding

It appears RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are on the verge of tying the knot. On Monday, Bliss shared photos from a bachelorette party held for her over the weekend. As seen below, Bliss thanked her friends for organizing “the best bachelorette weekend ever.”. What an amazing...
ROH Sale Rumors, Backstage Talk On ROH Talent And Touring

There continue to be rumors on a possible sale of ROH. As we’ve noted, ROH has been on a hiatus since December’s Final Battle pay-per-view, and Supercard of Honor will be their first show back on Friday, April 1. The company announced in the lead-up to Final Battle that they were taking some time off during the first quarter of this year to “work internally to reimagine” the company and return with a “new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience.” You can click here for the updated Supercard of Honor line-up, along with news on the next set of ROH TV tapings in April, and more news from the company.
The Young Bucks Announce AEW California Debut

AEW is finally headed to California. The Young Bucks announced during the latest Being The Elite episode on YouTube that AEW is headed to Ontario, California on Friday, June 3. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 11, starting at $29. Doors will open at 3pm local time for the...
New United States Champion Crowned On WWE Raw, Damian Priest Snaps

Finn is Too Sweet, while Damian's left salty. Finn Balor captured his first WWE United States Championship on Monday, February 28 but his celebration was short-lived as he was immediately attacked by Damian Priest who seemed to be turning heel off the back of losing his championship. This marks the...
WINC Podcast (3/1): WWE NXT Review, Randy Orton, Cain Velasquez

Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes. You can watch the episode below:. You can listen or download the episode...
