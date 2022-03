Volvo was one of the first automakers to declare its plans to become an all-electric automaker. In this case, the Swedish brand aims to do so by 2030 - a full five years before GM intends to do so. It's not wasting any time to achieve that goal. This past week, per Automotive News, Volvo held its annual dealership conference, this year in Miami, which included around 800 Volvo retailers from across North America and other nearby regions. Also in attendance were a number of key Volvo executives. Dealers are made aware of an automaker's plans well before the general public, and that's exactly what happened year.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO