What is behind decision on The Batt?

The Texas A&M president (and whoever is pulling her chain) thinks it prudent to shut down The Battalion’s print editions (leaving only its digital forms of expression). She thinks it further prudent to dissolve the student organization status of student media, thus bringing student expression under the total (totalitarian?) control of...
Governors are suddenly dropping mask mandates, but not fast enough for fed-up parents who are demanding the face-covering requirements in schools end now. The governors of California, New York and Illinois plan to end indoor mask mandates this month but excluded schools, leaving millions of children stuck wearing masks despite mounting frustration of parents and educators.
When Steven Ma left Trinidad and Tobago to study mechanical engineering at the University of Arizona, he had no intention of joining a fraternity. He thought Greek life was all about partying, and he wasn’t quite sure how he would fit in as an international student. “Since I had...
Humanities majors are more than a punchline. Not everyone can or wants to be a STEM major, and the world would be a poorer place if they were. To have great things to read, music that inspires, perspectives that challenge us — to have a sense of reward and meaning in life — we must have students who pursue college degrees that don’t lead directly to a big paycheck.
In March 2020, I was a sophomore at NYU when the coronavirus pandemic sent my classes remote. Holed up in my apartment during lockdown, I found it almost impossible to learn from virtual lectures. I was distracted, my Internet connection was constantly interrupted, and any natural dialogue was squelched by the divide of a screen.
STANFORD (CBS SF) — A student at Stanford University was found dead on campus Tuesday, according to a university official.
In a message to Stanford students, faculty and staff, Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole said the undergraduate student died inside a residence on the campus. It appeared to have happened at Crothers Hall where police and emergency vehicle were seen at around 11 a.m.
The Stanford Daily reported a police officer characterized the death as a medical emergency. Brubaker-Cole cited police as saying there was no ongoing safety threat to those on campus. The school was not identifying the student nor the cause of death to honor the family’s privacy.
Brubaker-Cole said the university was offering counseling services to the community, and urged people to look out for one another.
“Let us be mindful of how we can actively support one another within our caring community as we receive this deeply sad news,” said Brubaker-Cole. “We are all heartbroken about this immense tragedy. As more information becomes available, we will share it with you.”
Optimal Match is an approach to matching learning experiences with abilities and interests, child by child. Optimal Match can be great for all kids, but especially valuable with those who have complex and diverse learning profiles. It takes a wide range of options to meet the complexity and diversity of...
Indoctrinated ignorance is crippling young minds and incapacitating the next generation's ability to lead the nation, according to conservative college students from around the country. Persistent use of social media, a lack of financial literacy, and a reliance on leftist university professors and those in Washington, D.C., are destroying the...
