Meals to Music: Owensboro musician expanding talents beyond piano

Collin MacQuarrie, left, performs with his sister, Molly Phillips (née MacQuarrie), at Legacy Owensboro Church in December 2020. Photo submitted

While many folks of Owensboro may see Collin MacQuarrie as the manager ready to greet faces at Colby’s Deli & Cafe on Frederica Street, there is much more than what meets the eye.

Born and raised in Owensboro, the 33-year-old possesses a secondary life as a musician, first starting out in Kindermusik group classes being introduced to music before eventually moving onto formal lessons in piano by the time he was 5 with Dr. Diane Earle, now retired professor emeritus of music at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

“My mother and father noticed very early on that I was given to rhythm and music very naturally,” MacQuarrie said. “They helped to steward that gifting and encouraged me to be involved in as many opportunities as possible.”

MacQuarrie continued to hone his talents beyond piano and explored instruments and skills when attending the Owensboro 5-6 Center and starting out on clarinet before moving onto French horn, eventually going to All-State as a freshman.

“My natural musical curiosity just led me to wanting to explore and inform myself about different instruments,” MacQuarrie said.

That curiosity has continued to follow MacQuarrie, with him also exploring vocal performance and currently learning the bass, while he has some keen interest in the future to look into learning the drums.

After graduating Owensboro High School in 2006, MacQuarrie received his associates degree from Owensboro Community and Technical College, with initial plans to move forward but not sure how.

“I knew that I wanted to continue to pursue higher education to get my bachelors, but I wasn’t really sure where,” MacQuarrie said. “I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do. I just knew at that time (that) I’ve got my associates and I think I’ll pursue higher education. So I took a year off and in that time through prayer and discerning where the Holy Spirit was leading me and through influences otherwise, Kentucky Wesleyan came up ….”

MacQuarrie enrolled at KWC after receiving a number of scholarships and majored in music industry and minoring in Spanish.

“It makes sense because the music industry is like two-thirds music, one-third business — which my life is music and business,” MacQuarrie laughed.

He also reunited with Earle, but in the capacity as his piano professor.

“It kind of came full circle by finishing up with her as my professor …,” MacQuarrie said. “It was really cool how the Lord worked that out.”

However, MacQuarrie said that on March 1, 2009 at age 20, is when his musical talents started to take on a new purpose.

“In all honesty, my awareness of who I am as a musician really became apparent when I became a Christian,” MacQuarrie said. “It’s obvious that I was created by God to be a musician before I was born. That was just His gifting to me. That’s just shown true not only my inclinations and skills and abilities with music, but the experiences and opportunities that I have been given to manifest those.”

MacQuarrie began this new page in his life when he began worship leading with the campus ministry Christ Reaching Out Saving Students (CROSS), which started him on “a process of growth.”

Eventually, MacQuarrie found himself auditioning and landing a spot with the Owensboro Christian Church’s worship team, followed by Tenth Street Baptist Church and Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, which proved to be pivotal with his growth and self-discovery.

“It just kind of expands … and I just keep saying ‘yes’ to stuff and I keep hunger present and motivation has always been there to keep pursuing more,” MacQuarrie said. “Just more — more experiences, and also through those experiences, understanding who I am as a musician but as a Christian and as a person.”

MacQuarrie has lended his talents to the Owensboro Symphony 2nd St. Big Band Independence Day Tour, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital during the holiday season and for bereavement services, Cabaret Nights at Theatre Workshop of Owensboro and a number of weddings in and out of town.

He’s even performed the national anthem for Mayor Tom Watson and frequently plays at Living Hope Community Church and Matthew’s Table.

Some of MacQuarrie’s future aspirations include continuing worship leading, accompany Christian worship artist Dante Bowe and putting on his own concert.

MacQuarrie notes that he wants to be fresh and relevant, while keeping himself motivated because it’s simply a part of him.

“It’s just an extension of who I am as a person; like, I have to,” MacQuarrie said. “... It’s my God-given identity as a musician, so … it’s just a heart desire to pursue it.”