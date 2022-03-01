ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Touches $44,000 Resistance

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 1 day ago

The Bitcoin price prediction shows that BTC touches...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum

Ethereum is an ecosystem of decentralized applications and financial services. As Ethereum has become increasingly congested, transaction speeds have slowed and fees have risen. Avalanche is a faster, cheaper alternative to Ethereum, and it’s growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Us Dollar#Aggregates#Btc Usd Touches#Forextv Bitcoin
dailyhodl.com

One Ethereum Rival Will Shatter All-Time High Before Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular cryptocurrency analyst is predicting that a layer-1 smart contract altcoin will reach a new all-time high before Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 204,800 Twitter followers that Avalanche (AVAX) could be the first crypto asset ranked among the top-20 largest by market cap to reach a new record high.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies Ready for a Bull Run

Some under-the-radar digital currencies are trading well below their earlier highs. Terra, Fantom, and Polygon are all at least 43% below their peaks, but all three have strong catalysts for growth. Terra's status as a supply-demand play, Fantom trading below its total value locked, and Polygon's role as a scaling...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC climbs $10,000 as it ‘decouples from stock markets’

The price of bitcoin surged to a two week high above $44,000 on Tuesday and appears to be consolidating its gains on Wednesday after a chaotic few days for the crypto market.Russia’s invasion of Ukraine initially sparked a mass sell-off, causing BTC to plummet from $39,000 to below $35,000 at the end of last week. The cryptocurrency bounced back almost as quickly as it crashed, with some analysts pointing to bitcoin’s ability to serve as a safe-haven asset during times of geopolitical uncertainty. Ukraine’s request for bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) donations over the weekend prompted millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency to be given towards the eastern European country’s defence efforts, which the Ukranian Digital Ministry saying it would be used to “help Ukraine armed forces”. Ukraine also asked exchanges to freeze Russian and Belarusian crypto accounts, and on Monday the Russian cryptocurrency exchange BestChange appeared to be down.You can follow all the latest crypto news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live coverage below.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mining Revenue And Bitcoin Trends

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The recent de-risking of portfolios may not be the best explanation of bitcoin’s recent selloff. Rising miner revenue per transaction may have signaled past bitcoin selloffs. Movement sideways in...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin price hovers around $44,000 Wednesday

Bitcoin traded around $44,000 on Wednesday morning, the day after the cryptocurrency recorded a gain. Heading into Wednesday, bitcoin was up in two of the past three days. The cryptocurrency is up 14% month-to-date, but down 5% year-to-date. A senior executive at JPMorgan Chase is saying new rules are needed...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin price below $44,000 as regulation calls get louder

Bitcoin was trading below $44,000 on Thursday morning as the cryptocurrency gave back some gains from the day before. Heading into Thursday, Bitcoin had traded higher in three of the past four days. Bitcoin is up more than 14% month-to-date, but down more than 4% year-to-date. The calls for regulation...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Between Bitcoin And Ethereum, Which Cryptocurrency Has Room To Soar Higher?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading flat on Tuesday afternoon, after each soared about 26% over the past six days. Some analysts attribute the sharp increases to a rise in the popularity and necessity of the decentralized crypto sector following harsh Russian sanctions that have left the traditional financial system, at least in Russia, exposed.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy