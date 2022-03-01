Hospital chief's marathon charity challenge to raise money for new treatments

People come here; they stay…there’s not anything you don’t have. It’s a different world, a different adventure every day.”. Despite pandemic setbacks to their annual Christmas block party, Valley Streamers on Slyvan Place continued their two grand traditions: putting up intricate and festive Christmas lights and donating to charities in memory of neighbors Christopher Schroeder and Michael Smith. In 2013, Schroeder, 18, died from leukemia and Smith, 44, who had Down Syndrome, died that same year. Although there was no block party held in December where donations would typically be collected, neighbors still raised $3,400 in donations split evenly between the Answering the Needs of Citizens with Handicaps through Organized Recreation (ANCHOR) Program Fund and Sunrise on Wheels Day Camp.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO