Hospital chief's marathon charity challenge to raise money for new treatments

By Andrew Kerr
Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Shropshire hospital chief is taking on the London Marathon later this year to raise money for charity. Stacey Keegan, Interim Chief Executive Officer at the The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry, will be running for its fund – the RJAH Charity. A nurse...

Comments / 0

