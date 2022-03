Dalton Schultz is the top tight end set to hit the free-agent market and these five teams would be the best landing spots for him. Finding a good tight end is very difficult in the modern NFL since the position’s best players have to be capable blockers as well as receiving threats. There is an intriguing free-agent class of tight ends set to hit the market with the top name on the board being Dalton Schultz.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO