Over the last year, politicians and media personalities have incited division and unrest in local public education over the topics of race and sex in the classroom. Their incitement has led to angry parents who see critical race theory or sex education standards from the Nebraska Department of Education as a threat to children’s education. However, neither the inciters nor the parents have the best understanding of the topics they speak loudly about.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO