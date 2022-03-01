Let's Sing Karaoke

90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem isn’t afraid of a little controversy and getting loud with others, and when that happens during tell-alls, other cast members tend to stay out of it. That wasn’t the case, though, when Angela appeared on 90 Day Bares All and got into it with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar. Their heated showdown (which happened while both were in separate locations) showed there’s no love lost between the two. Now, the two are at it again, and it’s all thanks to a picture Usman posted from Nigeria with Angela’s husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

