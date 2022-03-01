ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Let's Sing Karaoke

miltonfl.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCome and join all the fun at Let's Sing Karaoke. You...

www.miltonfl.org

DoYouRemember?

96-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Dances And Sings With His Wife For Her New Music Video

Dick Van Dyke is still out there dancing and singing! He appeared in a music video alongside his wife, Arlene Silver for her band Arlene & The Vantastix. The group covered the Doris Day song “Everybody Loves a Lover” for Valentine’s Day and the music video is adorable! The video came out just around the same time that Dick and Arlene will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lopez says her teenage twins Emme and Maximilian often 'criticise' her and are 'finding their own way' during difficult adolescent years: 'It's the most heartbreaking time'

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mother to teenage twins Emme and Maximilian, who will turn 14 later this month. And just like any parent, the pop star is struggling as her children go through adolescence. Speaking to Stellar magazine, the 52-year-old said: 'It is the most heartbreaking time. I thought...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Karaoke
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Usman Puts Angela Deem On Blast For Using Michael For Money And More

90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem isn’t afraid of a little controversy and getting loud with others, and when that happens during tell-alls, other cast members tend to stay out of it. That wasn’t the case, though, when Angela appeared on 90 Day Bares All and got into it with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar. Their heated showdown (which happened while both were in separate locations) showed there’s no love lost between the two. Now, the two are at it again, and it’s all thanks to a picture Usman posted from Nigeria with Angela’s husband, Michael Ilesanmi.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
Music
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Holds Kim Kardashian Look-ALike Chaney Jones In His Arms In Cozy Selfie

Things are heating up between Ye and Chaney Jones. The pair cozied up to each other in a new photo, and like usual, Chaney looked identical to Kim Kardashian. Kanye West popped up on model Chaney Jones‘ Instagram Stories on Monday, February 28, and the pair looked very comfortable together. Ye, 44, and the 24-year-old gorgeous look-alike of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian cozied up to each other in the cute selfie. Kanye stood behind Chaney and lovingly placed his arms around her as she snapped the pic for her 260,000 IG followers to see.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

How Duck Dynasty Couple Healed Their Broken Marriage

This week, Sean and Rachel bring stars of the tv show Duck Dynasty and hosts of the Unashamed podcast Al and Lisa Robertson to the Kitchen Table to talk about their love story. The Robertson’s share the obstacles they’ve encountered over thirty years of marriage and how they learned to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

