Let's Sing Karaoke

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Comments / 0